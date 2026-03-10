African National Congress (ANC) campaigners received criticism after a video of them preparing to woo voters went viral

The video showed ANC campaigning, discussing how to use food to convince residents to vote for the party

Netizens grilled the party, and some were unhappy with the party members’ approach

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Bernice Swarts donated bread to underprivileged communities. Images: @BerniceSwarts1

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG— A video of members of the African National Congress giving families one loaf of bread while campaigning for votes has angered South Africans, who heavily criticised the former ruling party.

FighterGiveUsASAignal posted a video on his @athenkosi591 X account on 10 March 2026. The video shows members of the ANC standing in front of crates of brown and white loaves of bread.

One loaf, one family: ANC members

The woman who is addressing the community says that they will give one family one loaf of bread. She adds that there is life in the ANC and that one loaf means a lot. She then thanked Bernice Swarts, the Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and Environmental Affairs. She receives a round of applause before the loaves are distributed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

View the video on X here:

Swarts posts video confirming bread donation

Swarts responded, confirming that she donated 10,000 loaves of bread to informal settlements across Gauteng. She said that it was a practical response to the harsh realities of hunger and poverty faced daily by many families. She travelled to different informal settlements on 1 March, especially in child-headed homes. She said that it was important that she was able to mobilise food because she believed that food security was important. A line of trays filled with bread stands behind her in the video, where she places the two loaves of bread she posed with.

Bernice Swarts gave each household one loaf of bread. Image: @BerniceSwarts1

Source: Twitter

View the video on X here:

South Africans in disbelief

Netizens were stunned by the gesture and berated the party.

Genesis said:

“Shameless people. ANC can send out unemployed people to go around promising people jobs.”

Lahngz_Da Alpha Dog added:

“They are literally throwing their voters bread crumbs!”

Casa091 advised:

“Take a loaf. However, do the right thing and vote them out.”

Swarts responded and said:

“Food security is not a privilege. It’s a basic human necessity. Through this initiative, we aim to provide immediate relief while continuing toadvocate for sustainable, long-term solutions to poverty and inequality.”

MCN rejected her response.

“Y’all are playing with people. Shame on you. This is an insult to people. They must take the bread and not vote for the ANC.”

OomBalla was sarcastic:

“Food security is indeed a basic human necessity, especially during an election year.”

3 Briefly News stories about the ANC

Source: Briefly News