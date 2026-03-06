The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe has denied that he is running for the African National Congress presidency

His remarks came after a campaign titled "PM27 Siyavumelana" under his name picked up speed with the launch of a website dedicated to the campaign

Motsepe expressed zero interest in the position of the party's president despite being linked to the campaign which has come under fire

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Patrice Motsepe said he was not planning on becoming the ANC's president. Image: Sayed Hassan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG— Patrice Motsepe has once again shut down allegations that he was running a campaign to be the president of the African National Congress (ANC). This was despite the launch of a website dedicated to propelling him into the presidency.

According to Business Day Live journalist Thando Maeko, who posted on her @HelloThando X account, Motsepe commented on the campaign while delivering the concluding remarks at African Rainbow Minerals's results presentation on 6 March 2026. He joked that "PM27 Siyavumelana" could mean post meridian.

View the tweet on X here:

This is a developing story.

