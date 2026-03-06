KwaMashu Scholar Transport Driver Hands Himself In After Fatal Accident
- The driver of the scholar transport which was involved in an accident in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal handed himself over to the police
- The accident claimed the life of a little girl and resulted in 14 children sustaining minor and serious injuries
- The province's MEC for Roads and Human Settlement Siboniso Duma had previously encouraged the suspect to hand himself over to the police
For seven years, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, South Africa, covered a range of topics, including accidents, fires, outbreaks, nature, weather, and natural disaster-related incidents, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
KWAMASHU, DURBAN — The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested the scholar transport taxi driver who escaped after a deadly accident after he handed himself over to the police on 6 March 2026.
According to East Coast Radio, one child died and 14 others were injured after the taxi overtutned in the area of Mount Moriah on 4 March. The driver had escaped from the scene. However, when he learned that the police were looking for him, he handed himself over to the police.
This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
