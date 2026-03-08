The ANC rejected the MKP's coalition request to unseat an IFP-led provincial government in KwaZulu-Natal

Multi-party talks will occur in Durban to discuss a motion of no confidence against Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli

The NFP supports the MKP motion but remains outside the provincial coalition amid disciplinary proceedings

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

The African National Congress (ANC) national leadership has rejected a call by the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The African National Congress (ANC) national leadership has rejected a call by the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) to work together to topple the IFP-led Government of Provincial Unity in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meeting to discuss forming a new coalition

MKP second deputy president Tony Yengeni wrote to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula last week requesting a meeting to discuss forming a new coalition government and tabling a motion of no confidence against Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli. The proposed meeting was scheduled for Saturday, 7 March 2026, but it did not take place after the ANC neither responded to nor acknowledged receipt of the invitation.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said on Saturday evening that no meeting took place. She said the party had only seen the invitation in media reports and confirmed that Mbalula had been in Tanzania for the entire week. Bhengu-Motsiri added that Mbalula was busy in a meeting with the ANC's Gauteng provincial task team. She said the MKP was not the ANC's priority and that the party was focused on its own organisational work.

MKP second deputy president Tony Yengeni wrote to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula last week. Image: MKparty/X

Source: Getty Images

Multi-party talks scheduled in Durban

The MKP also invited the ANC to multi-party talks scheduled in Durban to discuss a strategy to remove the IFP-led provincial coalition. Bhengu-Motsiri said the ANC would not attend. The National Freedom Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters confirmed they would participate in the talks, where the MKP is expected to present a new motion of no confidence against Ntuli.

Despite meeting all partners in the current provincial coalition, including the ANC, the Democratic Alliance and the Inkatha Freedom Party, the NFP has maintained its support for dismantling the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) formed in 2024. After meeting the IFP, the NFP reiterated that it would back the MKP-sponsored motion of no confidence against Ntuli.

The party also said it had not rejoined the provincial coalition and would remain outside it until a disciplinary process against Mbali Shinga is finalised. Shinga, who serves as Social Development MEC, faces misconduct charges after defying the NFP’s directive to support the MKP motion last year. The outcome of the talks is expected to be announced this week.

ANC addresses Motsepe lobbying ahead of 2027 Cconference

Briefly News also reported that the African National Congress (ANC) has warned members against early leadership campaigns ahead of the 2027 National Conference.

This comes after reports of lobbying for South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe as party president emerged amid succession debates.

Source: Briefly News