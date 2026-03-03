The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party wants to meet with the African National Congress (ANC) to discuss governance in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

The MK Party is already in talks with the National Freedom Party (NFP) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) about forming a coalition government

South Africans took to social media to discuss the possibility of the ANC and MK Party working together in the province

The MK Party has formally invited the ANC to coalition talks in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Chris McGrath/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has formally invited the African National Congress to participate in coalition talks in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The province was run by a coalition consisting of the ANC, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Democratic Alliance (DA) and National Freedom Party (NFP). The NFP have since withdrawn from the coalition.

Currently, the IFP, ANC and DA remain in power with 40 seats, while the MK Party and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have 39 seats. The NFP are yet to announce what it is doing with its one seat, but it has been in talks with the MK Party over a possible coalition.

MK Party approaches ANC

In an official letter from Tony Yengeni, the Second Deputy President of the MK Party, to ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, the party extended an invitation to engage.

The letter noted that the MK Party was in talks with the NFP and EFF in the province to discuss the constitution of a new coalition government in the province. “These discussions are ongoing and form part of the efforts to establish a stable, inclusive and effective governance framework for the province,” the letter read.

The party then formally invited the ANC to participate in the discussions, with the proposed date for the next meeting set for 7 March 2026.

Even if the EFF, MK Party and NFP agree to a coalition agreement, the three parties would need one more seat to gain control of the province.

What you need to know about the KZN government drama:

What do South Africans think about the move?

Social media users weighed in on the MK Party’s letter, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@BBK29_ said:

“Mbalula hates Zuma with a passion. I don't think he will honour the meeting.”

@Letsoaloalex1 agreed:

“Mbalula will never allow that.”

@Supa_DupaFly_ stated:

“This is how you set up the ANC in KZN before the Local Government Elections. Invite them into a coalition with the MK, EFF and NFP, and if they refuse, the people of KZN will know that other black parties tried, but the ANC chose DA, and they will not vote for it. Of course, they’ll choose the DA.”

@ObserverSa85445 said:

“Bad idea. The IFP would be a better partner. I like Premier Ntuli. He’s solid.”

@of_unisex agreed:

“The ANC is more corrupt than Inkatha. I would prefer an MKP and IFP coalition.”

@Mphoroz0 claimed:

“The MKP doesn't take its voters seriously, man.”

@CRangataJ noted:

“Lol, they state they want a form of ‘stable’ government. The MKP? Stable?”

NFP accuses ANC of intimidation in KZN

Briefly News reported that NFP leader Ivan Barnes previously accused the ANC of intimidation in KZN.

The two parties are involved in a power struggle in the province following the NFP's withdrawal from the coalition government.

Barnes accused the ANC of using intimidation tactics to pressure them into rejoining the KZN GPU.

Source: Briefly News