The African National Congress's Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party is working to address the Government of Provincial Unity

The National Freedom Party's withdrawal from the coalition government in the province resulted in an unstable provincial government

He also criticised the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and accused them of not being ready to lead the province

GAUTENG — The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula slammed the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and accused it of not leading the now-collapsed KwaZulu-Natal Government of Provincial Unity.

According to SABC News, Mbalula spoke after the National Freedom Party pulled out of the Government of Provincial Unity on 7 January 2025 and ordered the province's MEC for Social Development Mbali Shinga to step down from her post. Mbalula accused the MK Party of not being ready to lead.

Mbalula takes swipe at MK Party

Mbalula said that the party was supposed to lead the province but was not ready. The MK Party won a majority in the province during the 2024 general elections. He said the party was not stable and said it changes leadership every weekend. Mbalula referred to the leadership infighting within the MK Party.

Why did the GPU collapse?

The MK Party and the Economic Freedom Fighters, who have a combined total of 39 seats versus the 40 seats the ANC, Democratic Alliance and Inkatha Freedom Party has,brought a motion of no confidence against Premier Thami Ntuli. The ANC, IFP and DA met on 12 January to discuss the way forward.

Shinga refused to support the motion of no confidence against Ntuli even though her party ordered her to do so. Her party is intalks with the MK Party for a possible partnership within the province. The party also postponed a meeting with the ANC.

South Africans roast Mbalula

Mbalula did not escape South Africans' criticism.

Matinye Matlawa said:

"General Phahlane is looking for you."

Umzukulu ka Chibi uWarras said:

"I like what the NFP did to separate themselves from that GPU."

Mtukulu WaBhantjie Ngomane said:

"It seems like the ANC has long been prepared for this. They knew the people were fed up, and it was just a matter of time."

Tshepo Given Chiloane said:

"They come up with new ideas of empty promises just because they already saw that people of this nation have had enough of the ANC."

