Siviwe Gwarube has provided an update on her standing within the Democratic Alliance and what her future plans are

The party will hold its Federal Congress in April 2026, where several of the party's positions will be decided

Social media users weighed in on Gwarube's announcement, sharing mixed reactions to her plans to contest a position

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, is in the running to be the Deputy Federal Chairperson. Image: @TeamNews24

GAUTENG - Siviwe Gwarube has announced that she is in the running to be the Deputy Federal Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Gwarube, the Minister of Basic Education, made the announcement on 2 March 2026, saying she would bring a unique depth and breadth of perspective to the role.

The deputy federal chairperson post and others will be decided at the party’s Federal Congress 2026 in April 2026.

Gwarube confirms she’s running for the post

Taking to social media, Gwarube said that it was true that she was running for the post, saying that she accepted the nomination for Deputy Federal Chairperson.

“The truth is simple: we need to be the largest party in South Africa in order to bring the change so desperately needed in our country.

“We must therefore elect leaders who will organise, build and expand our support in every province and every community,” the minister said.

She added that only a growing DA could deliver a growing South Africa. Gwarube previously indicated her interest in a 'leadership position’, but definitely not the federal leadership post.

What other posts will be up for grabs?

At the congress, the party will also elect a new Federal Leader. Geordin Hill-Lewis is the only person who has indicated that he will be running for the past after John Steenhuisen indicated that he will not be standing for re-election.

The congress will also elect a Federal Chairperson, three Deputy Federal Chairpersons and a new Chairperson of the Federal Finance Committee. A new Chairperson of the Federal Council and three Deputy Chairpersons of the Federal Council will also be elected.

John Steenhuisen announced that he would not be standing for re-election as Democratic Alliance leader. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Gwarube’s decision

Social media users weighed in on Gwarube’s announcement, sharing mixed reactions to it. Some speculated that she would not succeed because of her skin colour.

Ditiro Mmutle asked:

“Did you consult with Mmusi Maimane and Lindiwe Mazibuko, or are you thinking ‘it won't happen to me’ or ‘it will happen for me’?”

Thabang Nthabu Mokone asked:

“Should we tell her or?”

Itzz Bhutiwabahlali questioned:

“So, are you going to be a puppet?”

Bernie Sookool stated:

“Wow, you go, girl. Proud of you. Awesome minister.”

Emihle Commissar Goniwe Returns suggested:

“It might be the end of your road.”

Shihan Tshidiso stated:

The same thing that happened to Lindiwe Mazibuko and Mmusi Maimane shall follow you.”

Shaun van Schalkwyk suggested:

“My dearest, why do you want to settle for second best. Run for the chairperson role, and then u will gain a lot of support.”

