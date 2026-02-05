Geordin Hill-Lewis weighed in on the possibility of running to be the new leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)

Current DA leader John Steenhuisen confirmed that he will not seek a third term, paving the way for new leadership

Social media reactions were mixed, as some praised Hill-Lewis and others criticised him over his admission

WESTERN CAPE - Geordin Hill-Lewis is seriously considering running to be the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The party will elect a new leader in April 2026, with John Steenhuisen confirming he will not stand for a third term. Steenhuisen made the announcement on 4 February during a press briefing, stating that he had achieved everything he set out to.

Hill-Lewis, who is the current Cape Town Mayor, is one of the favourites to be elected leader if he throws his hat in the ring. Former DA leader Tony Leon also endorsed Hill-Lewis as a potential successor to Steenhuisen.

Hill-Lewis comments on potential leadership bid

According to News24, Hill-Lewis told his caucus that he is ‘seriously considering’ a bid for the leadership of the DA.

Several sources who spoke to the publication said that Hill-Lewis made the statement during a caucus meeting on Wednesday, 4 February. During the meeting, Hill-Lewis indicated that he was strongly considering contesting the post but would remain the Mayor of Cape Town.

His statement came on the same day Steenhuisen made his announcement. He also shared a post to X (formerly Twitter) in which he explained that many people approached him about standing for the position.

Cape Town Mayor’s previous stance on DA leadership

In January 2026, there was speculation that Hill-Lewis could be the most likely candidate to challenge Steenhuisen at the party’s April conference. The Cape Town Mayor dismissed those rumours, saying that he loved his job and was not looking for another one. He also described Steenhuisen as a dear friend.

“I have absolutely no intention of standing against him as long as he wants to stand,” Hill-Lewis said at the time. He did admit that he was not ruling it out in the future.

South Africans react to Hill-Lewis’ admission

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the admission, with some suggesting that Hill-Lewis would make a great leader, while others criticised him.

@hodmudau stated:

“The DÀ leader must be endorsed by Ouma Helen.”

@PetrovanRooyen asked:

“What about Dr Ivan Meyer? I can't see anyone being the Mayor of a Metro and a party leader. The work will be far too much to handle.”

@disengaged1984 stated:

“Of course. It’s the greed of every (non) career politician to lead a party.”

@mzansibranding1 exclaimed:

“I will work my fingers to the bone to rally for this man.”

@saskia_guy stated:

“We are still not going to vote DA, no matter what changes they make. The DA is woke, through and through. The world is changing fast. Wake up, wokies. Viva FF+ VIVA.”

@Tshepo14081979 said:

“He is excellent.”

@2coolnick stated:

“This dude is young. Full of energy. And is an extremely good leader. I want to predict that he will be the first white president of SA in the post-apartheid era.”

