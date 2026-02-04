On Wednesday, 4 February 2026, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen announced his decision not to run for a third term

Renowned broadcaster JJ Tabane suggested who should succeed John Steenhuisen as the DA's next leader

Tabane shared his thoughts on why Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis would not make a better leader than his choice

Broadcaster and academic Professor JJ Tabane sparked reactions after weighing in on Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen’s decision not to seek a third term as party president.

The former host of eNCA's Power to Truth also suggested who should take over from John Steenhuisen as the DA’s next leader and why.

JJ Tabane shared his thoughts on the DA succession during an episode of the SMWX Podcast that aired on Wednesday, 4 February 2026 and was recorded on Tuesday, 3 February, a day before John Steenhuisen announced his decision not to run in the DA primary elections.

JJ Tabane weighs in on John Steenhuisen’s exit

In the sit-down with SMWX Podcast host Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, Tabane slammed John Steenhuisen and said that he had lost support within his own party.

“John Steenhuisen has been a terrible disappointment and looks like finally even the DA itself has to accept that right. Unfortunately, in politics, you know the runways are of a particular length and at some point, you are going to run out of steam, especially if your political support begins to plateau. I think the DA is tired of just being a 20% party and whatever. I hope that whatever happens with John Steenhuisen or whatever their April election is going to do will help them to correct the mistake they made pre-2024 elections,” Tabane said.

JJ Tabane endorses Siviwe Gwarube as DA's next leader

Turning to potential successors, JJ Tabane endorsed the current Minister of Basic Education in the Government of National Unity, Siviwe Gwarube, as a better fit for the role.

“If you are going to be a 50% party, you're going to have to talk to that bigger constituency. You can't talk to that bigger constituency by continuing to show them that you want to be a minority led party all the time. So, I'm hoping against hope that they will start thinking about that and begin we begin to see leaders like Gwarube. I think she's brilliant,” Tabane added.

Tabane also weighed in on the DA succession and shared his thoughts on Geordin Hill-Lewis, who has been tipped as a favourite to succeed John Steenhuisen.

“The mayor of Cape Town is a good guy, but he's not going to make that percent of 20 to become 30. That's what they need to be thinking about. Not think about, oh, how do we maintain the status quo? Maybe let's get another version of a John Steenhuisen, and maybe this one is a more educated version, but the same thing, you know, but I suppose I don't have to advise them to win elections because I'm not quite interested in their agenda,” Tabane said.

