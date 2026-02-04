AfriForum criticises John Steenhuisen, accusing him of aligning with the African National Congress and neglecting Afrikaner interests

AfriForum's Kallie Kriel said he hoped the new leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) would bring about change

Social media users weighed in on Kriel's comments regarding Steenhuisen's leadership and party alignment

The DA's John Steenhuisen has come in for criticism from AfriForum's Kallie Kriel.

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – AfriForum has slammed John Steenhuisen, accusing the Democratic Alliance (DA) leader of aligning with the African National Congress (ANC).

The lobby group’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kallie Kriel, accused Steenhuisen of acting against the interests of the Afrikaans-speaking community. Kriel made the comments after Steenhuisen announced he would not seek re-election as the leader of the DA.

The party will hold its elective congress in April 2026, but Steenhuisen will not seek re-election for a third term. With a new leader set to lead the party into the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE), Kriel said he hoped for change.

What did Kriel say?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kriel criticised Steenhuisen, saying that while the lobby group stood outside of party politics, and its members voted for different parties, he needed to speak out when leaders of any party act directly against the interests of AfriForum members.

He noted that AfriForum had good co-operation with both the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF+), but Steenhuisen increasingly sided with the ANC after the 2024 National Elections. The DA became part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), and Steenhuisen was named Minister of Agriculture after the elections.

Kallie Kriel said John Steenhuisen sided with the ANC after the 2024 National Elections.

Kriel argued that this is when Steenhuisen started to side with the ANC on the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act and racial transformation.

“He also eagerly participated in the ANC’s propaganda campaign that the US’s unhappiness was the result of “misinformation” by AfriForum. His action to centralise, in ANC style, the fight against foot-and-mouth disease to a failing state was the last straw,” Kriel stated.

Steenhuisen has rejected Donald Trump's allegations of a white genocide in South Africa. Kriel, the AfriForum CEO, said that he hoped whoever takes over the leadership of the DA would not again act directly against the interests of the Afrikaans part of its voter base.

“AfriForum’s members think for themselves, and no party can take their support for granted. Our members’ votes must be earned,” he stated.

South Africans react to Kriel’s comments

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Kriel’s comments, with many questioning his emphasis on the rights of the Afrikaner community.

Thabang Miamii Esrom said:

“When a party stops gaining momentum, it’s a sign that something at the top isn’t working. Steenhuisen stepping aside might be an admission that it’s time for a different approach.”

Moeketsi Tlali stated:

“Accusing him of aligning with South Africans and not just one race group? You must celebrate this, John. It’s a compliment, not criticism.”

CeeJay Swanepoel added:

“Despite all their good work, AfriForum still can’t see the bigger picture. Taking part in the GNU does not mean choosing sides. It shows a willingness to get into the ring and be part of the battle rather than shouting from the sidelines.”

Josh Mietha asked:

“When you say the Afrikaans community, do you include Coloured and Black Afrikaans-speaking South Africans?”

Matshidza Nembuluvhungwa Lutendo said:

“Steenhuisen is doing a great job because he took an oath to be loyal to South Africans, not only to Afrikaners.”

Mandla Silaule claimed:

“Acting against the interests of the Afrikaans-speaking community? Am I the only one who sees something wrong with that statement? AfriForum still wants apartheid, and they don’t hide it.”

Nicky Michele said:

“Although I am not an ANC member, honestly speaking, John Steenhuisen was right to work with the ANC to avoid the EFF getting into power. Kallie Kriel must play open cards if he wants the EFF in power.”

