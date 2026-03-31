The Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has officially announced the fuel price increase for South Africa, effective from 1 April 2026

The increase comes amid rising global oil prices and a shortage caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East

There is some relief for motorists as the Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, announced a reduction in the fuel levy

South Africa’s petrol price will jump by R3.06, while diesel will go up by over R7 a litre. Image: THEGIFT777

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

The Department of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has officially published the fuel price adjustments, which will take effect on Wednesday, 1 April 2026. The fuel prices have seen a steady increase, sparked by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The conflict, which began on 28 February 2026 when the United States and Israel attacked Iran, significantly affected global oil prices and supply. Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Persian Gulf countries and its closure of the Strait of Hormuz sent global oil prices soaring past $100 a barrel.

How much is the increase?

From 1 April 2026, the petrol price will increase by R3.06 a litre, while diesel will jump up R7.37 and R7.51 a litre.

FUEL INCREASE 93 Petrol R3.06 per litre 95 Petrol R3.06 per litre Diesel 0.05% sulphur (wholesale) R7.37 per litre Diesel 0.005% sulphur (wholesale) R7.51 per litre Illuminating Paraffin (Wholesale) R15.60 per litre LPGAS R1.08 per kg (R1.23 per kg in the Western Cape)

These prices could have been much steeper had it not been for the reduction in the fuel levy. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the General Fuel Level will be reduced by R3 a litre.

As a result of the reduction, the general fuel levy will now be R1,10c a litre, while the diesel will be slashed from R3,93c a litre to R0,93c a litre. The levy is a tax levied on every litre of fuel sold, funding government expenditure.

How much will you now pay at the pumps? Inland, motorists can now expect to pay R23.25 for 93 Petrol and R23.36 for 95 Petrol. Diesel 0.05% sulphur (wholesale) will now cost R25.90, and Diesel 0.005% sulphur (wholesale) will cost R26.11.

Illuminating Paraffin is now R28.14, and LPGAS (per kg) is R36.05.

Motorists on the coast will pay R22.46 for 93 Petrol, while 95 Petrol will cost R22.53. Diesel 0.05% sulphur (wholesale) increases to R25.07, while Diesel 0.005% sulphur (wholesale) is now R25.35. Illuminating Paraffin jumps to R27.12 and LPGAS (per kg) jumps to R32.80.

Source: Briefly News