Kaizer Chiefs and Nasreddine Nabi decided to end their relationship after the Tunisian coach left the club after just one full season.

The Tunisian manager was replaced by two of his assistant coaches and ignored both in his farewell message to the club.

Chiefs hailed for parting ways with Nabi

Uche Anuma, in a chat with Briefly News, hailed Kaizer Chiefs for letting Nabi go despite ending their trophy drought.

"Nasreddine Nabi ending Kaizer Chiefs trophy drought last season is not a good reason for him to stay on the job as his record with the club is not good enough," he said.

"For a club as big as Kaizer Chiefs they need to be competing in the CAF Champions League and also for the league title.

"The club management should be praised for deciding to let Nabi go so early this season, so they would have time to regroup and work on bringing in a better coach."

