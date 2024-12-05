Does Jasmine Crockett have a husband? A glimpse into the life of the Texas Rep

The 2024 U.S. election has spotlighted many politicians, including Jasmine Crockett, a prominent Democratic voice. Despite her political achievements and advocacy, pressing questions have largely focused on her personal life. Is the Texas Rep. married, and if so, who is her husband?

Jasmine Felicia Crockett is an American lawyer, politician, and member of the Democratic Party who has served as a U.S. representative for Texas' 30th congressional district since 2023. Despite her public career, she has kept much of her personal life private. Keep reading to learn all the details about the Congresswoman.

Profile summary

Full name Jasmine Felicia Crockett Gender Female Date of birth 29 March 1981 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, USA Current residence Dallas, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 59 kg (130 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Gwen Crockett Father Rev. Joseph Crockett School Mary Institute St. Louis Country Day School, Rosati-Kain Academy College/University Rhodes College, University of Houston Law Center Profession Attorney, politician, businesswoman Net worth $2-$5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Jasmine Crockett's background information

The Texas rep. was born on 29 March 1981 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. She is 43 years old as of 2024 and is of African American ethnicity, with the zodiac sign Aries.

Education

According to her Congress' official page, Jasmine Crockett attended Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School, followed by Rosati-Kain, an all-girls Catholic high school in St. Louis. In 2003, she graduated from Rhodes College with a Bachelor of Arts in business administration.

Initially planning to pursue a career in anesthesiology or accounting, Crockett shifted to law after experiencing hate crimes in college and being represented by the Cochran Law Firm. She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center in 2006. In a 2023 interview with C-SPAN, she shared:

I was drawn to public service because of my own experiences with racism in college. It made me realize the importance of fighting for justice and the protection of people's rights. I am committed to advocating for those who are often overlooked and ensuring that everyone has a voice.

Jasmine Crockett's career

As published on her official page, Crockett is known for her dedication to civil rights and public service. She started as a public defender in Bowie County, Texas, and later founded her law firm, taking on pro bono cases for Black Lives Matter activists. In 2020, she defeated Lorraine Birabil in the Democratic primary for the Texas House.

Once in office, she became known for advocating criminal justice reform. In 2023, she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Texas' 30th district, succeeding Eddie Bernice Johnson, and now serves on several influential committees.

Is Jasmine Crockett married with children?

Information regarding Jasmine Crockett's husband, marital status or children are undisclosed. The American attorney-turned-politician is presumably single and has chosen to share details only about her career.

Who are Jasmine Crockett's parents?

According to Yahoo News, the Congresswoman's parents are Rev. Joseph Crockett, a teacher and preacher, and Gwen, a former postal worker. Jasmine Crockett's family instilled in her a commitment to service, particularly to the underserved, for which she is grateful.

In a 2023 Father's Day Instagram post, she shared:

It's my daddy's leadership and love in the church that raised me and inspires me to this day to be the best Congresswoman I can be.

She also expressed her gratitude toward her mother in a June 2023 Instagram post:

She's never left my side & has always had my back. Last night was no exception. At almost 2 am, my mom was there to witness me officially be sworn in as a United States Congresswoman!

What is Jasmine Crockett's net worth?

According to Globally Info, the renowned attorney's net worth is between $2 million and $5 million. As a Texas House member and counsellor, she reportedly earns $174,000 annually. Her political roles and legal practice have boosted her wealth.

Frequently asked questions

Aside from her public role as an attorney and politician, several aspects of Jasmine Crockett's life have been kept private, fueling curiosity. Here are some of the best questions about her life and their answers.

Who is Jasmine Crockett's partner? Her romantic life remains private, and it is unclear who she is currently with.

Her romantic life remains private, and it is unclear who she is currently with. Is Rep. Jasmine Crockett married? The Congresswoman remains private about her personal life, and whether she is married is unclear.

The Congresswoman remains private about her personal life, and whether she is married is unclear. What is Jasmine Crockett's age? The American politician was born on 29 March 1981 and is 43 years old as of 2024.

The American politician was born on 29 March 1981 and is 43 years old as of 2024. What is Jasmine Crockett's height? She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and weighs 59 kg (130 lbs).

She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) and weighs 59 kg (130 lbs). Who are Jasmine Crockett's children? The famous attorney has not shared details about her life, including any children.

The famous attorney has not shared details about her life, including any children. Is Jasmine Crockett's husband Marcus? There is confusion between the Texas rep and an online entrepreneur who shares the same name and is married to Marcus Crockett.

There is confusion between the Texas rep and an online entrepreneur who shares the same name and is married to Marcus Crockett. What is Jasmine Crockett's ethnicity? She is of African American descent.

Due to her renowned role in advocacy and politics, much attention has been given to Jasmine Crockett's personal life. Despite questions about her marital status, she remains private, focusing on her career and not disclosing details about having a husband.

