Peyton Hillis' wife: Is he married or dating? Inside his love life

Having spent seven years in the NFL as a running back for various teams, Peyton Hillis retired in 2014 and slipped into a quiet life. His low profile has sparked curiosity about his personal life, particularly his marital status. So, who is Peyton Hillis' wife? Is he still married or in a new relationship?

Peyton Hillis is an actor and former American football star who played as a running back for five NFL teams. He was previously married to Amanda Hillis, with whom he shares two children from their decade-long marriage. However, he has since found love again. Keep reading to learn more about the former athlete's love life.

Profile summary

Full name Peyton Derek Hillis Gender Male Date of birth 21 January 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Conway, Arkansas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Orientation Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 113 kg (250 lbs) Body measurements in inches 46-34-20 Body measurements in centimetres 117-86-51 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Carrie Hillis Father Doug Hillis Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Amanda Hillis (née Brown) Children 2 School Conway High School University University of Arkansas Profession Former NFL player, actor Net worth $13 million Social media X (Twitter)

Who is Peyton Hillis' wife?

The former American football player is not currently married. He was previously married to Amanda Hillis (née Brown) in October 2011. The couple met while both were students at the University of Arkansas, with Hillis playing football and Brown studying music.

They separated in 2020 and chose to co-parent their two children. In a 2015 interview with Bleacher Report, Hillis admitted that the timing of his marriage conflicted with his career, saying:

I probably should have waited for my marriage, there's no doubt about it. By that point, everything was already in full swing. The sad thing about my marriage was I was hurt during the process and got married while I was hurt. If I'd been healthy and married, nobody would have thought anything about it. I regret that.

Who is Peyton Hillis' girlfriend?

The former athlete's current girlfriend is Angela Cole. They reportedly met on the set of the 2021 horror film Hunting, in which Hillis portrayed a werewolf. The couple began dating after the movie's release, and Cole confirmed their relationship by posting a picture on Instagram on 6 July 2022 with this caption:

I don’t care what they say about ya, Peyt. I think you’re pretty great. Sometimes there’s someone that comes into your life and changes everything. I’m so incredibly grateful for you.

What does Angela Cole do?

She is an actress known for A Roommate to Die For, Love in the Limelight, and Triple Threat. According to her IMDb, she has been acting since the late 2010s, appearing in various genres, including sci-fi, westerns, romantic comedies, lifetime dramas, and horror films.

In addition to acting alongside Peyton Hillis, Angela Cole is a writer and enjoys dancing, singing, and choreographing.

How many children does Peyton Hillis have?

The hot NFL star has two children with his ex-wife, Amanda. Their son, Orry, joined the Peyton Hillis family early in their marriage, followed by their daughter, Olivia.

In 2022, Hillis posted a video on Instagram showing him playing a video game with Orry. The post had this caption:

You can take the man out of the game… but you can't take the game out of the man. Grateful to know I can still kick somebody's a** in football… even if it is my 9-year-old son.

What happened with Peyton Hillis?

In January 2023, Peyton Hillis faced the "scariest point" of his life as he was reported to be in critical condition after saving his son Orry and niece Camilla from a rip current at a Florida beach. He told Good Morning America:

It is 100% a miracle that somebody didn't die. It's very dangerous to just let your kids go out there and swim, especially without life jackets. If you're not here for your loved ones, your family, or your friends, why are you here? [I don't call myself a hero] I call myself a dad.

Frequently asked questions

Although Peyton Hillis married during a challenging time in his career, he still managed to build a name in the NFL. Here are some popular questions about him, along with the best answers.

Is Peyton Hillis married? The former NFL player is not currently married but is in a relationship with Angela Cole.

The former NFL player is not currently married but is in a relationship with Angela Cole. Do Peyton and Angela have any kids? The couple has yet to welcome any children from their relationship.

The couple has yet to welcome any children from their relationship. What is Peyton Hillis' net worth? According to Sportskeeda, it is estimated at $13 million.

According to Sportskeeda, it is estimated at $13 million. What is Peyton Hillis' height and weight? The former athlete is 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall and weighs around 113 kg (250 lbs).

The former athlete is 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall and weighs around 113 kg (250 lbs). Who are Peyton Hillis' kids? He has two children, a daughter, Olivia, and a son, Orry, from his previous marriage.

He has two children, a daughter, Olivia, and a son, Orry, from his previous marriage. What is Peyton Hillis' age? The former footballer, born on 21 January 1986, is 38 years old as of 2024.

The former footballer, born on 21 January 1986, is 38 years old as of 2024. Who are Peyton Hillis' parents? His parents are Carrie and Doug Hillis.

His parents are Carrie and Doug Hillis. How tall is Angela Cole? The multi-talented actress is 5 feet 1 inch tall, approximately 155 cm.

Since retiring from the NFL, questions about Peyton Hillis' wife have surged. Although his previous marriage to Amanda Hillis ended, the former player has found love again and is writing a new chapter in his personal life with actress Angela Cole.

