Who is Keith Gill's wife? All we know about Roaring Kitty's spouse

When Keith Gill began posting on social media in 2014 as Roaring Kitty, tracking stocks and researching investments, he never anticipated the fame that followed. Alongside his financial success, curiosity about his personal life grew, especially regarding his wife, Caroline. So, who is Keith Gill's wife, and what is there to know about her?

Keith Gill and his wife, Caroline. Photo: @wikibioin, @x0yabun on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Since the rise of her husband's investments, Caroline Gill has gained attention from his followers. Though the famously private spouse prefers to keep her life out of the spotlight, but we have defied the odds to bring you lesser-known facts about her.

Full name Keith Patrick Gill Nickname Roaring Kitty, DeepFuckingValue Gender Male Date of birth 8 June 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Brockton, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Wilmington, Massachusetts, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Orientation Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Elaine Gill Father Steven Gill Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Caroline Gill Children 1 College Stonehill College Profession Financial analyst, online personality, investor Net worth $34 million Social media X (Twitter) Reddit YouTube

Who is Keith Gill's wife?

As published on Business Insider, Roaring Kitty's wife is Caroline Gill, an American born in the United States. The couple has been together for eight years, marrying in 2016.

In his February 2021 testimony, as reported by The Washington Post, Keith shared his journey with GameStop and expressed gratitude for Caroline's unwavering support during their challenging times. He recalled:

I married my wife in 2016. Caroline and I were both happy about our prospects. I had never made a salary over $100,000 a year before, and I was thrilled just to be working and to have benefits again. I am grateful to be able to give back to my community and to support my family, most of all my wife Caroline, who has stuck with me through very tough times.

What is Keith Gill's wife's age?

As of 2024, the investor's wife is 36 years old, having been born on 15 February 1988.

Facts about Keith Gill's wife. Photo: @DaBunnyOFFICIAL (modified by author)

Source: Original

Education and career

Caroline is reportedly an investment banker with a background in finance and economics from Ivybridge University. Over the past decade, she worked at Wall Street Investments and Bay City Finance, specialising in mergers and acquisitions.

During COVID, she joined a boutique investment firm in Houston, Texas, primarily working remotely with a $100,000 salary plus $40,000 in bonuses. Goldman Sachs allegedly employs Caroline, who holds various real estate and land investments.

How did Keith Gill meet his wife?

Although the couple's romance details are not disclosed, they met through an online dating platform. The two began dating in 2014 and married in a private ceremony with family and close friends two years later in 2016.

Where is Keith Gill's family from?

The meme stock trader hails from Brockton, Massachusetts, where his father, Steven, a truck driver, and his mother, Elaine, a registered nurse, raised him. Keith graduated with a business degree from Stonehill College in 2009 as one of three siblings.

Does Keith Gill have children?

The GameStop investor shares a daughter with his wife, Caroline. Together, the family resides in Wilmington, Massachusetts, United States.

What is Caroline Gill's net worth?

Her net worth is not publicly disclosed. However, according to MarketWatch and Investopedia, Keith Gill's net worth is estimated at $34 million. He has accumulated this wealth from his investments, particularly in GameStop and his financial influencer role.

Brockton High cross country runner Keith Gill before investing in GameStop stock. Photo: Tom Herde/The Boston Globe

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

GameStop's stock surge sparked immense curiosity into Keith Gill's financial strategies and personal life. Here are some of the most asked questions and best answers about him.

Is Keith Gill married? The meme stock trader married Caroline Gill, and they tied the knot in 2016.

The meme stock trader married Caroline Gill, and they tied the knot in 2016. How much is Keith Gill worth? The GameStop investor's net worth is estimated at $34 million, mainly from his investments and financial influence.

The GameStop investor's net worth is estimated at $34 million, mainly from his investments and financial influence. Where is Keith Gill from? The meme stock trader is from Brockton, Massachusetts, USA, and resides in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

The meme stock trader is from Brockton, Massachusetts, USA, and resides in Wilmington, Massachusetts. What is Keith Gill's age? The financial influencer is 38 years old, born on 8 June 1986.

The financial influencer is 38 years old, born on 8 June 1986. Who is Keith Gill's sister? He has two sisters, one of whom, Sara E. Gill, tragically passed away unexpectedly in 2020.

He has two sisters, one of whom, Sara E. Gill, tragically passed away unexpectedly in 2020. Who are Keith Gill's parents? His father is Steven Gill, and his mother is Elaine.

His father is Steven Gill, and his mother is Elaine. Who are Keith Gill's siblings? The meme stock investor has three siblings, including his late sister, Sara E. Gill, and brother, Kevin Gill.

Keith Gill's wife, Caroline, prefers to maintain a low profile, staying out of the public eye. Despite her husband's rise to fame as Roaring Kitty, she remains focused on managing their household and offering support for Keith's ventures, as he has stated.

Source: Briefly News