Monica Lewinsky’s net worth: How did she build her fortune?

Monica Lewinsky is an American activist who gained notoriety in the late 1990s due to her affair with then-U.S. President Bill Clinton. This led to Clinton’s impeachment on charges of lying under oath and obstruction of justice. After the scandal, the former White House intern laid low for a while. However, despite the shadows of her dark past, she is a millionaire. So, what is Monica Lewinsky’s net worth?

Over two decades since the Clinton- Lewinsky scandal made headlines, Monica is still struggling to shake off the dust that almost ruined her adult life. She has successfully rebranded her career to speak out against online harassment.

In 2021, she launched her own production company, Alt Ending Productions, aiming to give a platform to others who have been silenced. Take a look at her career achievements, income sources and investment projects.

Monica Lewinsky’s profile summary

Full name Monica Samille Lewinsky Nickname Monica Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 1973 Age 50 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace San Francisco, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Santa Monica College, London School of Economics Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 158 lbs (72 kg) Body measurements in inches 39-27-38 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Marcia Lewis and Bernard Lewinsky Profession Activist and writer Net worth $1.5 million Famous for Clinton- Lewinsky scandal

How old is Monica Lewinsky?

Monica Lewinsky (aged 50 as of 2024) was born on 23 July 1973 in San Francisco, California, USA. She was raised in a wealthy family in Southern California in the Westside Brentwood area of Los Angeles and later in Beverly Hills.

Lewinsky’s mother, Marcia Lewis, is an author, while her dad, Bernard, is an oncologist. The duo divorced in 1988 when Monica was 15, and each has remarried.

For her primary education, Samille attended the John Thomas Dye School. She later proceeded to Beverly Hills High School, where she studied for three years before transferring to Bel Air Prep.

After her high school graduation in 1991, Monica attended Santa Monica College. In 1993, she enrolled at Lewis & Clark College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1995.

How much is Monica Lewinsky’s net worth now?

Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth estimate Monica’s net worth to be $1.5 million at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth through book deals, interview agreements, speaking engagements and various brand endorsement deals.

How did Monica Lewinsky become rich?

Although the long-ago Clinton- Lewinsky scandal was humiliating for Monica, she was eventually able to monetize her story in various ways. She agreed with English journalist and writer Andrew Morton to help him write her biography in Monica’s Story.

It was published in March 1999 and excerpted as a Time magazine cover story. So, how much did Monica Lewinsky make on her book? She bagged $500,000 for her participation in writing the book.

On 3 March 1999, Samille was interviewed by Barbara Walters on ABC’s 20/20 to narrate her side of the story. Seventy million Americans tuned in to watch the show, creating a record of one of the most-watched news shows.

Even though she received $1 million for appearing on the show, the amount was beset by the high legal fees she was incurring. In January 2000, Monica signed a $1 million endorsement deal with Jenny Craig Inc. that required her to lose at least 40 pounds in six months.

However, the diet company terminated her contract due to her controversy and only paid her $300,000. Monica comes from an affluent family. It is believed that inheritance money from her parents accounts for 20% of her net worth.

Monica Lewinsky’s house

Samille reportedly owns seven real estate properties in New York and California. She inherited five from her parents, and two bought two with savings. The writer allegedly rents them out, earning a significant rental income annually.

Is Monica Lewinsky married?

At the time, Monica is unmarried. In a 2021 interview with People magazine, she revealed details about her love life, saying:

If anybody has earned a right to have their romantic life private, it is me. I do date. I am not married yet. I do not know if that will happen or not, and I am okay with that than I used to be.

Clinton-Lewinsky scandal

Monica met Clinton when she was 22, and he was 49. Two years later, their affair made news following a series of legal investigations and multiple recorded conversations. This would turn her life upside down.

Around the same time, she launched her handbag line and hosted a reality dating show, Mr. Personality, but things got worse for her.

When the humiliation became unbearable, Samille decided to maintain a low profile. Years later, during her TED Talk, she narrates that the shame almost made her commit suicide:

The public humiliation was excruciating. Life was almost unbearable. I was arguably the most humiliated person in the world.

She goes on to add:

I have never actually attempted suicide, but I had strong temptations several times during the investigations and one or two periods after.

What is Monica Lewinsky doing now?

After being away from the spotlight for almost a decade, Monica made her public return with an essay titled Shame and Survival. She dedicates a large portion of her time to advocating against online bullying.

In addition, Samille is a strategic advisor for the anti-bullying organization Bystander Revolution, which MacKenzie Bezos founded.

In 2019, she became the producer of Ryan Murphy’s series Impeachment: American Crime Story, which chronicles her affair with Bill and his impeachment trial.

Most recently, Monica was an executive producer on the Max documentary 15 Minutes of Shame, an investigation into cyber harassment and its victims.

Due to the popularity of the Clinton- Lewinsky scandal, details about Monica’s personal life are subject to public scrutiny. Many are curious to know if she made something out of her life. This article answers the many searches of, ‘’How much is Monica Lewinsky’s net worth?’’

