Lauren Boebert's education: does she have a college degree or a GED?
Lauren Boebert’s education has been a subject of public debate due to her unconventional path from a high school dropout to a congresswoman. She did not graduate from high school in the traditional sense, nor did she pursue college. Instead, she earned her GED in 2020, shortly before being elected to Congress.
I didn’t go through the typical education course. I was a great student. I had great grades.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Lauren Boebert's education: Early schooling and the reality of her high school years
- FAQs
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Lauren Boebert dropped out of high school during her senior year and later earned a GED.
- She never attended college or obtained a college degree.
- Boebert built her career as a restaurateur before politics.
Profile summary
Full name
Lauren Opal Boebert (née Roberts)
Date of birth
19 December 1986
Age
38 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Altamonte Springs, Florida
Current residence
Windsor, Colorado, USA
Nationality
American
Mother
Shawna Roberts
Siblings
One brother
Marital status
Divorced
Ex-husband
Jayson Boebert
Children
Four sons
Profession
U.S. Representative, businesswoman, gun rights activist
Social media
Lauren Boebert's education: Early schooling and the reality of her high school years
Lauren attended Rifle High School in Colorado but withdrew before graduating. Young Lauren Boebert left high school after becoming a mother at 18. In an interview with The Durango Herald, she said,
I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child, or getting to high school biology class. And I chose to take care of my child.
She added,
I loved being there, but I was starting my family and had different priorities.
Additionally, her family moved between Colorado and Florida, creating an unstable schooling pattern.
In 2020, Boebert obtained a General Educational Development certificate (GED) in 2020 shortly before her first congressional campaign. She also confirmed that she never attended college.
Silencing critics over her educational background
Boebert has faced scrutiny for earning her GED shortly before her first primary election, with some critics questioning the timing and intent. She has consistently countered such claims, presenting the qualification as a personal achievement and a testament to perseverance.
Following a 2024 electoral win, she told supporters in remarks quoted by The New York Times:
I think it’s kind of like an A-plus with extra credit with this G.E.D. right here!
Why her story resonates with working-class voters
Boebert’s journey from high-school dropout to young mother, restaurant worker, and later business owner turned congresswoman continues to appeal to voters with modest backgrounds.
Her story contrasts with traditionally credentialed politicians and underscores a narrative of working-class perseverance. This narrative has strengthened her support among those voters who value practical experience over formal education.
How Lauren Boebert rose from running a restaurant to serving in Congress
After leaving high school, Lauren Boebert worked as an assistant manager at a fast-food restaurant, McDonald’s, and later in the natural gas industry as a pipeliner, gaining hands-on experience in small-town business and energy work.
In 2013, she co-founded Shooters Grill, a restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, known for its staff openly carrying firearms. The restaurant became a key part of her public profile and Second Amendment advocacy.
Her political rise began after public opposition to state energy regulations, later leading to her 2020 victory in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. In 2024, she switched congressional districts and was elected to represent Colorado’s 4th District.
In Congress, she has served on committees related to natural resources and government oversight. According to her public profile on her website, she currently serves in the following committees and causes:
- Co-chair of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus
- Member of the House Freedom Caucus
- Member of the Congressional Western Caucus
- Member of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus
- Member of the Values Action Team
- Congressional El Salvador Caucus
FAQs
Who is Lauren Boebert's ex-husband?
Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband is Jayson Boebert. The couple married in 2007, have four sons together, and their divorce was finalised in 2023.
What nationality is Lauren Boebert?
Lauren Boebert is an American by nationality, having been born and raised in Altamonte Springs, Florida, and Colorado, USA.
Does Lauren Boebert have a college degree?
No, Lauren Boebert does not hold a college degree. She never attended college and earned her GED in 2020.
How old was Lauren Boebert when she became a mother?
Boebert became a mother at 18, which contributed to her decision to leave high school before graduating.
Does Lauren Boebert have any formal training or additional certifications?
No, Boebert has not disclosed any additional formal training or vocational certifications beyond her GED.
Why did Lauren Boebert drop out of high school?
She left high school during her senior year after becoming a young mother. In her own words, she prioritised caring for her newborn over returning to class, especially with her family frequently moving between Colorado and Florida.
Wrapping up
Lauren Boebert’s education reflects a non-traditional path shaped by hardship, work, and personal determination. Although she does not hold a college degree, her GED completion and subsequent political rise reveal how unconventional routes can still lead to significant public influence.
READ ALSO: Taylor Swift's college journey
Briefly.co.za shared an article about Taylor Swift’s college journey. The pop star balanced accelerated schooling with her early rise to fame. Although she never attended a traditional university programme, she completed her high school diploma through homeschooling and later received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts from New York University in 2022.
Swift’s academic path reflects discipline and creativity, with universities worldwide now offering courses inspired by her songwriting and cultural influence. Her honorary doctorate underscores her impact beyond music, showing how unconventional educational routes can still earn global recognition and scholarly interest.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com