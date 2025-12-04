Lauren Boebert's education: does she have a college degree or a GED?

Lauren Boebert’s education has been a subject of public debate due to her unconventional path from a high school dropout to a congresswoman. She did not graduate from high school in the traditional sense, nor did she pursue college. Instead, she earned her GED in 2020, shortly before being elected to Congress.

I didn’t go through the typical education course. I was a great student. I had great grades.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert speaks to reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference on March 4, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Tierney L. Cross (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name Lauren Opal Boebert (née Roberts) Date of birth 19 December 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Altamonte Springs, Florida Current residence Windsor, Colorado, USA Nationality American Mother Shawna Roberts Siblings One brother Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Jayson Boebert Children Four sons Profession U.S. Representative, businesswoman, gun rights activist Social media Facebook X (Twitter) Instagram

Lauren Boebert's education: Early schooling and the reality of her high school years

Lauren attended Rifle High School in Colorado but withdrew before graduating. Young Lauren Boebert left high school after becoming a mother at 18. In an interview with The Durango Herald, she said,

I was a brand-new mom, and I had to make hard decisions on successfully raising my child, or getting to high school biology class. And I chose to take care of my child.

She added,

I loved being there, but I was starting my family and had different priorities.

Additionally, her family moved between Colorado and Florida, creating an unstable schooling pattern.

In 2020, Boebert obtained a General Educational Development certificate (GED) in 2020 shortly before her first congressional campaign. She also confirmed that she never attended college.

Lauren Boebert participates in a House Oversight Committee's Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets hearing in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Silencing critics over her educational background

Boebert has faced scrutiny for earning her GED shortly before her first primary election, with some critics questioning the timing and intent. She has consistently countered such claims, presenting the qualification as a personal achievement and a testament to perseverance.

Following a 2024 electoral win, she told supporters in remarks quoted by The New York Times:

I think it’s kind of like an A-plus with extra credit with this G.E.D. right here!

Why her story resonates with working-class voters

Boebert’s journey from high-school dropout to young mother, restaurant worker, and later business owner turned congresswoman continues to appeal to voters with modest backgrounds.

Colorado for Republican candidate Lauren Boebert arrives for an election watch party at The Grainhouse in Windsor on November 5, 2024. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post

Source: Getty Images

Her story contrasts with traditionally credentialed politicians and underscores a narrative of working-class perseverance. This narrative has strengthened her support among those voters who value practical experience over formal education.

How Lauren Boebert rose from running a restaurant to serving in Congress

After leaving high school, Lauren Boebert worked as an assistant manager at a fast-food restaurant, McDonald’s, and later in the natural gas industry as a pipeliner, gaining hands-on experience in small-town business and energy work.

In 2013, she co-founded Shooters Grill, a restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, known for its staff openly carrying firearms. The restaurant became a key part of her public profile and Second Amendment advocacy.

Her political rise began after public opposition to state energy regulations, later leading to her 2020 victory in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. In 2024, she switched congressional districts and was elected to represent Colorado’s 4th District.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. Photo: Kevin Dietsch

Source: Getty Images

In Congress, she has served on committees related to natural resources and government oversight. According to her public profile on her website, she currently serves in the following committees and causes:

Co-chair of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus

Member of the House Freedom Caucus

Member of the Congressional Western Caucus

Member of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus

Member of the Values Action Team

Congressional El Salvador Caucus

FAQs

Who is Lauren Boebert's ex-husband?

Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband is Jayson Boebert. The couple married in 2007, have four sons together, and their divorce was finalised in 2023.

Lauren Boebert stands for a photograph with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What nationality is Lauren Boebert?

Lauren Boebert is an American by nationality, having been born and raised in Altamonte Springs, Florida, and Colorado, USA.

Does Lauren Boebert have a college degree?

No, Lauren Boebert does not hold a college degree. She never attended college and earned her GED in 2020.

How old was Lauren Boebert when she became a mother?

Boebert became a mother at 18, which contributed to her decision to leave high school before graduating.

Does Lauren Boebert have any formal training or additional certifications?

No, Boebert has not disclosed any additional formal training or vocational certifications beyond her GED.

Why did Lauren Boebert drop out of high school?

She left high school during her senior year after becoming a young mother. In her own words, she prioritised caring for her newborn over returning to class, especially with her family frequently moving between Colorado and Florida.

Wrapping up

Lauren Boebert’s education reflects a non-traditional path shaped by hardship, work, and personal determination. Although she does not hold a college degree, her GED completion and subsequent political rise reveal how unconventional routes can still lead to significant public influence.

