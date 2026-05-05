21-year-old Jayden Crosson shared a post of his domestic worker’s joyful reaction to seeing his new car for the first time

The video, posted on 4 May 2026, was praised for the visible warmth and respect shown between the two

Social media users were touched by the creator referring to her as his second mother, with many commenting on their special bond

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A domestic worker beamed with joy as she sat behind the wheel of the Toyota Supra. Image: @crossonnnnnn

Source: TikTok

A touching post showing Jayden sharing a joyful moment with his domestic worker in his new car captured the hearts of online viewers.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @crossonnnnnn, where it went viral, gaining hundreds of comments from deeply moved social media users.

Jayden gave his domestic worker an exclusive first look at his new Toyota GR Supra. The elderly lady's enthusiasm and laughter as she explored the car were infectious. She went around it, checking it out before TikTok user @crossonnnnnn asked her to get inside and rave it.

The domestic worker celebrates Jayden’s new ride

When the Johannesburg-based Jayden asked her which of his cars was her favourite, also counting two of his BMWs, she could not choose. The mom said she loved all of them and that they were equally beautiful. The creator noted that the domestic worker was like a mother to him.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves Jayden's relationship with his helper

The clip garnered massive views and comments from social media users who were touched by the duo’s relationship. Many viewers noted how happy the domestic worker appeared and how evident it was that she was treated with dignity and love. Some echoed the sentiment that he deserved to experience luxury as much as the owner. Others jokingly advised the creator to buy her a car.

The duo's video received love from many viewers. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Kwazie Mkhize asked:

"Nice cars, man. I love your collection. BMW fan boy, is that F82 with a black colour?"

User @MR Theptic shared:

"She is happy for you, my brother. God bless you."

User @ZodwaPersonal shopper added:

"You can tell magogo is well treated 🥰."

User @Pearl said:

"We are arguing here whether domestic worker is the right term to use or not, and she's over there employed and happy to see her boss thrive, loves it for her."

User @Joel shared:

"It feels like she's my second mom,' really touched me. Some people are rich yet still kind and with good manners."

User @chillguy commented:

"Like for real, why can't people be humble like this guy? This guy's my inspiration in life, I look up to you, man, I hope to be like you one day ☺️😁."

3 Brief news articles about domestic workers

A content creator and stay-at-home mother shared insights into maintaining a positive relationship with her household employee, sparking an online debate about how domestic workers are treated by employees.

A woman detailed how her helper took her car without permission, got into an accident, and injured her child, who was in the car with her, leaving Mzansi in awe.

A South African woman travelled to Zimbabwe to visit her domestic helper’s family, sharing a heartwarming video of her struggle to learn the Shona language, leaving many social media users touched.

Source: Briefly News