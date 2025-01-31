Suthukazi Arosi was allegedly diagnosed with cancer, however, doctors are still trying to figure out the type

The singer, who hails from the EC, has reportedly been in and out of hospital and is due for more chemotherapy sessions

According to reports, Suthukazi has pleaded for the public's assistance as she is set for more chemotherapy sessions

Suthukazi Arosi was diagnosed with cancer. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Multi-award winning musician Suthukazi Arosi revealed her cancer diagnosis recently.

Music icon Arosi battling cancer

The Ingane Yabelungu hitmaker Suthukazi Arosi was reportedly diagnosed with cancer and has been in and out of hospital for treatment. According to ZiMoja, doctors are yet to disclose what type of cancer Suthukazi is battling.

In a statement which has been making rounds, Arosi has been receiving support from her friends and family and has found strength in God.

However, the star is not letting the illness win as her determination is far greater and she is ready to rock stages again after treatment is complete.

Arosi pleads for donations

The frequent trips to the doctor are causing a financial strain on the Arosi family, who has now resorted to pleading for the public's assistance.

"Those who are ina position to help can kindly do so and send donations to Ms Arosi's mother," said Bongani Mahlangu, a family friend.

Suthukazi Arosi still has more scheduled doctor's appointments and is even due for chemotherapy sessions.

Those capable of donating can do so to Suthukazi Arosi's mother, "even though doctors are still trying to figure out the type of cancer tormenting Suthu, we have hope and belief that she will soon be back on her feet," the statement reads in part.

Source: Briefly News