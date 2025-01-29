Former Isidingo actress Michelle Botes' children have opened up about her last days before she died

The fan-favourite Legacy actress passed away in December 2024 after being diagnosed in July 2022 with cancer

South Africans recently paid tribute to the legendary actress who is famously known for her role as Cherel

Michelle Botes' children break their silence after their mom's passing. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Actress Michelle Botes' children recently discussed her last moments before she lost her battle against a rare cancer in December 2024.

This comes after soapie fans paid tribute to the fan-favourite actress who is popularly known for her villainous role of Cherel de Villiers in Isidingo.

Botes' children Cara and Daniel recently revealed to You Magazine that their famous mom left Johannesburg for Cape Town in 2022 when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Daniel reveals that his mom had her room and he slept on the floor next to her, to spend as much time with her as he could.

Daniel knew they were losing Botes when she drifted in and out of consciousness on 21 December 2024 and passed away. He called his sister, Cara after their mom died, who was in London at the time.

According to media reports, the beloved actress was treated for an incurable blood cancer, which deteriorates the bone marrow. Despite efforts using chemotherapy, steroids, and a stem cell transplant, she did not make it as her health declined over weeks since October.

South Africans recently paid tribute to the actress who passed away in the same year as her former co-star Connie Chiume.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald recently shared a photo of the late actresses Michelle Botes and Connie Chiume in Netflix's popular film, Jewel.

Michelle Botes' children break their silence after mom's passing. Image: Jabu Mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Connie Chiume's family remembers her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that Connie Chiume's family spent their first festive season without her.

Chiume's daughter penned a heartfelt letter to her mother and expressed her heartbreak on Christmas Day.

The legendary 72-year-old actress passed away on 6 August 2024 at a Johannesburg hospital and was laid to rest on 13 August at the Oasis Of Life Family Church in Daveyton.

Source: Briefly News