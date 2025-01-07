South Africans are still mourning soapie actresses Michelle Botes and Connie Chiume

The former Isidingo and Rhythm City actresses passed away in August and December 2024

Soapie fans took to social media on Monday, 6 January to mourn the multi-award-winning thespians

Mzansi continues to mourn Michelle Botes and Connie Chiume. Image: @jabu_mcdonald

Source: Twitter

Mzansi is still saddened by the passing of fan-favourite soapie actresses Connie Chiume and Michelle Botes.

Former Rhythm City and Gomora actress Connie Chiume passed away on Tuesday, 6 August 2024 at the age of 72 years. Chiume was laid to rest on Wednesday, 15 August 2024, in Daveyton.

While Legacy and Isidingo actress Michelle Botes passed away in December 2024. The award-winning actress lost her battle against a rare cancer after being diagnosed in July 2022.

SABC's PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared their condolences to the Botes family with Briefly News in a statement:

"Ms Botes was a household name, celebrated for her unforgettable portrayal of the iconic villain Cherel de Villiers-Haines in the SABC3 soapie Isidingo. Her exceptional talent brought the character to life, captivating audiences across the nation and leaving an indelible mark on South African television."

Soapie fans mourn legendary actresses

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald shared a photo of the late actresses Michelle Botes and Connie Chiume in Netflix's Jewel. Botes and Chiume also starred alongside former Isidingo actor Robert Whitehead in the 2022 show.

@lebo_mag34106 replied:

"I think Cherel acted in Isidingo for the longest time. What a brilliant actress. May her soul rest in peace."

@TmCiteilife wrote:

"Now they're both gone. So sad to see."

@Modise_Phumo said:

"You almost made me cry. Oh, my poor heart. Mam Connie. Rest in peace to them both."

@imbaliyase replied:

"We live on borrowed time, death is inevitable."

@kenonam1 said:

"Just tuned in this weekend for Michelle and then discovered I had to also cry for Connie."

Connie Chiume's family remembers her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that Connie Chiume's family spent their first season without her.

Chiume's daughter penned a heartfelt letter to her mother and expressed her heartbreak on Christmas Day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News