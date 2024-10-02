Provocative Pictures From Chris Brown’s Meet and Greet Raise Concerns Among SA Men
- Chris Brown's upcoming concert in South Africa has sparked concerns among some men about their partners attending his meet-and-greet due to viral photos
- The resurfaced pictures, showing Chris Brown in seemingly inappropriate poses with female fans, have led to jokes and serious remarks about banning partners from attending
- Many South African men expressed discomfort, citing the experience as a reason to keep their ladies away from similar interactions in Mzansi
South African men have shared concerns about their women attending American pop star Chris Brown's concert in December. Many said they would not allow their partners to attend the star's meet and greet.
Chris Brown's meet-and-greet pictures raise concern
Chris Brown has been charting social media trends and making headlines since the announcement of his show. South Africans have been in a frenzy, with many rushing to get their hands on the pricey tickets.
As many are excited to attend Breezy's show, some have shared thoughts about resurfaced pictures of the star with some fans. The pictures shared on the microblogging platform X by a page with the handle @mymixtapez show the With You singer taking inappropriate pictures with female fans. The caption read:
"Photos of Chris Brown with his fans at the meet & greet are going viral. His fans had to pay $1,111 for the experience, and it's currently sold out in 36 cities."
Fans react to Chris Brown's viral pictures
Some South African men are already joking about banning their ladies from attending Chris Brown's court because of the resurfaced pictures. Many noted they wouldn't want the star to take similar photos with the ladies in Mzansi. One said:
"My girl ain't going."
Chris Brown's SA show ticket prices revealed
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown fans now have the opportunity to get their hands on a ticket or two for his much-anticipated show in December. However, the ticket prices left netizens dumbfounded, and they had plenty to say.
Ticketmaster has announced that ticket sales for Chris Brown's upcoming South African concert are live. Eager fans rushed to the portal in hopes of purchasing a ticket. However, the prices threw many people off.
