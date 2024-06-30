A woman and others gathered at a funeral went viral with a TikTok video because of the song they sang

The group of people were grieving, and a TikTok video of the sad moment fascinated viewers on the app

Many people were blown away by the talented young woman who was leading a funeral hymn in Afrikaans

One woman in the TikTok video was singing in a group with others. The people were mourning, and many were touched.

A woman's singing at a funeral in a TikTok video fascinated Mzansi. Image: @keanakellermanvanheerde1

Source: TikTok

A video went viral after people heard the funeral song. Netizens commented on the touching TikTok post.

Woman in TikTok video belts funeral song

A TikTok video by @keanakellermanvanheerde1 shows people at a funeral. The young woman in the video led everyone in a mournful song to send off the deceased. Watch the video below:

SA in awe of Afrikaans funeral hymn

Many people were impressed by the singing at the funeral. Netizens commented on the video, saying they did not know how the coloured population carries out funerals. Read the comments below:

Xolile Mdima was in awe:

"First time hearing umhlabelelo in Afrikaans."

PortiaKabugo commented:

"Girl can sing for a moment I thought she is singing in Sesotho."

Hazelnut wrote:

"Thanks for giving us a chance to attend a coloured funeral it is my first time. Lekker liedjie."

Audrey M said:

"My first time experiencing mapostola amacoloured, love them."

nokwanda-mb was in awe:

"iGospel ye Afrikaans cha ngiyaqala ukuyizwa."

