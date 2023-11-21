Former Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat finds himself trending on social media after a clip of him was shared online

A clip of the star singing and dancing while leading other mourners at the late former SuperSport United player George Chigova's funeral

The late Zimbabwean goalkeeper passed away on Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Khama Billiat leads mourners in song at the funeral of George Chigova. Image: @khama.billiat

After being MIA and suspected to be in training with Cape Town City, Khama Billiat has made headlines recently after a viral clip of him circulated on social media.

Khama Billiat leads mourners in praise at George Chigova's funeral

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Khama Billiat has set social media abuzz after a video of him and other mourners trended. An Instagram user, mukotekwa_jnr, shared the clip online, which shows the star being at the centre leading other mourners at the late Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova's funeral.

In the video, Billiat is seen chanting a song and dancing with other people at Chivoga's home.

"@khamabilliat leads mourners at George Chigova's funeral makogold."

George's visit to a pastor raises eyebrows

The former SuperSports United goalkeeper, George Chigova, died on Wednesday, 15 November 2023, at the age of 32. It was reported that he died of a suspected heart attack.

In the video shared by @LanceGuma, George talks to the pastor about his contract and why it was not renewed. Guma claims that in the video, which is a minute and 45 seconds long, the pastor tells George to ignore the doctor's diagnosis of high blood pressure. The pastor also allegedly told him to ignore what the doctors told him.

Watch the clip below:

Bafana Bafana player Lyle Brent Foster suffered mental illness

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bafana Bafana player Lyle Brent Foster was said to be struggling with his mental health. This was confirmed by the soccer club Burnley FC through a statement and a video online.

The striker received the full backing and support from the soccer club, and they wished him a speedy recovery.

“Lyle has been having issues with his mental well-being, and as a club, we’ve very quickly and very naturally made the decision to support him fully, support his family and offer him access to all the expertise and clinical support that he needs.”

