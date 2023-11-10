Bafana Bafana player Lyle Brent Foster is said to be struggling with his mental health

This was confirmed by the soccer club Burnley F.C through a statement and a video online

The striker received the full backing and support from the soccer club, and they wished him a speedy recovery

Lyle Brent Foster's absence from two games at the Premier League has been explained. Burnley F.C. confirmed in a statement that the striker is battling a mental illness.

Mental health issues take toll on striker

Vincent Kompany, manager at Burnley F.C., said in a video shared by @SkySportsNews, that Lyle Foster has been dealing with a mental illness. The club acted swiftly to assist Lyle with his problem and will welcome him back once he makes a full recovery.

“Lyle has been having issues with his mental well-being, and as a club, we’ve very quickly and very naturally made the decision to support him fully, support his family and offer him access to all the expertise and clinical support that he needs.”

Watch the video below:

Lyle is in special care

The striker received the full backing and support from the soccer club when he reached out for help. In a statement, the club shared an update on his health, stating that he is in the care of specialists.

The club swore to help Lyle recover, and they wished him a speedy recovery.

"With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club, we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better."

They asked to reserve any further comment as they gave Lyle Foster space.

Mzansi prays for Lyle

South Africans gathered under @MDNnewss X post and wished the talented soccer player a full recovery.

@FrazFletcher expressed:

"Get well soon Lyle."

@maokafor shared:

"Thoughts and prayers and with Lyle Foster. Get well soon, Boy."

@AkanimiltonM said:

"Speedy recovery Lyle."

@bhezileficent said:

"Speedy recovery."

@powndland added:

"Sending love to you, Lyle mate! Well done for talking."

@seveone_rekaf said:

"Wishing Lyle Foster strength and support during this challenging time."

Dineo Ranaka speaks on mental illness

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dineo Ranaka urged people to take mental health seriously. She said mental health is very disruptive to people's lives.

"Sometimes they completely disrupt their ecosystems. Some of us struggle with comprehending our own mental illnesses, so imagine how much more stress and shame we endure having to deal with public judgment for merely being sick."

