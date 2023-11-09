Damian Willemse returned home in Strand and was greeted by a plethora of supporters from his hometown

The heartwarming moment received much praise online from netizens who lauded the player for remaining proud of his background

The Two-time Rugby World Cup champion look very happy to be back home and interacted with the community

Damien Willemse was greeted with warm hugs from his supporters in Strand.

Springboks player Damian Willemse made his way back to his hometown in Strand. Upon arrival, he was warmly welcomed by a multitude of supporters from is hometown.

Strand gives Damien a King's welcome

The back-to-back Rugby World Cup champion appeared genuinely delighted to return home and engage with the local community.

The moment was captured by community members, and shared by X user @AmandaBRinquest, who said:

"They did a welcome home for Damian Willemse in Strand."

This was in response to a post from the user, who lauded Damian for being proud of his roots.

"I’ve never seen anyone admit, let alone boast about coming from Strand! There time is now!"

Mzansi hails Damien and Strand

The touching moment got a lot of love from people on the internet. They praised the player for being proud of where he comes from.

@Moniqueweits said:

"This is so nunus."

@Buyongo added:

"Nice."

@MikaShipalanam mentioned:

"So beautiful to witness."

@Budgy_M said:

"A true role model."

@UraJerkhov

"This is what it's about."

@LoloKale joked:

"He’s finally changed lol."

@Codex_ink shared:

"So happy for this guy."

@ChardonnayGhel said:

"So so beautiful."

