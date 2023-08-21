A Mzansi lady is trending on TikTok after posting a video about her experience working in Australia

In the video, the woman talks about how Australia prioritises mental health and how this has helped her to cope with the stress of living and working abroad

South Africans were quick to come to the defence of companies in the country, saying some companies do that here

A South African woman showcases in a video what her life is like working in Australia. Images: @mahle_majola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A South African woman is trending on TikTok after sharing her experience working in Australia.

Lady flexes life working in Australia in TikTok video

In the video, the young woman known as Mahle Majola, talks about how Australia prioritises mental health for all their employees and how this has helped employees cope with the stress of balancing their work and home life.

The young hun moved countries to work at an ad agency as a producer. The young woman flexed how she handled life as an expat. Her post has trended and received hundreds of comments from people defending South Africa's work culture.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi responds to lady's TikTok video on Australia's work culture

While some netizens have defended South Africa's work culture, others have expressed interest in moving to Australia. The woman's video has also sparked a conversation about the importance of mental health.

Many people have commented on how refreshing it is to see a country that prioritises mental health:

@user578884200898 shared:

"I can assure you that Nedbank has the same objective and setting for their staff."

@MsShozi commented:

"Hey, a quick question my biggest issue with seek is they don’t consider my application as I don’t have working rights. They don’t sponsor."

@isameintjes85 said:

"I also want to move, but all the costs of immigration are getting me down."

@Slash was intrested:

"I have to ask, what about the spiders and stuff."

@ThatVoiceOverMom was curious:

"What do you do for a living, if you don’t mind me asking? I’m a creative group head and have been trying to get to Aus for years!"

Woman’s brave journey of checking herself into a mental hospital shared in TikTok video, sparks awareness

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared her journey of booking herself into a mental hospital to seek help and healing for her mental health.

With raw honesty, the young lady opened up about her challenges as a grieving individual.

Netizens applauded her for inspiring others to prioritise their well-being and show that seeking help shows strength and resilience.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News