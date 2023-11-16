Former SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova died recently after allegedly collapsing

SuperSport United and other football teams, including Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu and Kaizer Chiefs, passed their condolences to the player

Netizens mourned his loss but were confused when the club called him a former player as they thought he was still with the team

South African clubs mourned the passing of goalkeeper George Chigova. Images: Visionhaus and Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images

Former Supersport United goalkeeper George Chigova passed away after playing only seven games for the club. The club confirmed his passing on X after posting about his death. The club also spoke highly of the late goalkeeper and called him a gentle giant. The soccer fraternity, including Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu, passed their condolences to the player and his family.

Soccer teams mourn Chigova's death

SuperSport United posted about his death on their X account, @SuperSportFC. It's alleged that Chigova passed away after collapsing from a heart condition that he allegedly battled with since 2020. The club wrote a moving dedication to Chigova and heaped praise upon him.

The club described George as a gentle giant loved by everyone at the time. Chigova had two stints with the club. He joined Matsatsantsa a Pitori in 2014 after leaving Dynamos. He left the following season to play for Polokwane FC before returning in 2020. He then left the club officially in 2023.

Clubs pass their condolences

Other clubs like Kaizer Chiefs passed their condolences. @KaizerChiefs expressed their deep empathy and condolences to his family.

"We wish you strength and solace through this mourning period," the club said.

@orlandopirates also passed their condolences.

"On behalf of the Orlando Pirates family, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Chigova family."

@AmaZuluFootball wrote a moving tribute to him.

"George was an exceptional player who contributed to much to all his teams. His talent, dedication, and passion for the game will always be remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Netizens mourn his death

Netizens also poured their heart out after his death.

Christopher said:

"Great loss for his family and football. Condolences to his fans, family and country."

Buyani Shabalala wrote:

"May his soul rest peacefully."

Livhu added:

"Sad news! Condolences to the family and club."

Some fans were confused when the tweet mentioned Chigova as a former player.

Popz. J asked:

"How is he a former player when he was still registered as a Supersport player?"

Sigidi Brian enquired:

"Please clarify 'former' for us."

