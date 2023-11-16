South Africans were left saddened by the passing of former SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova

The Zimbabwean-born soccer player was only 32 years old when he collapsed at his home

Reports suggest that he was diagnosed with a heart condition in July 2022 and had taken leave

SuperSport United released a statement announcing the passing of its former goalkeeper, George Chigova. Image: Javier Soriano/Visionhaus

Zimbabwean-born goalkeeper George Chigova has passed away. The former SuperSport United goalkeeper's death came as a shock to many people, who conveyed their deepest condolences.

Pretoria soccer club announces George's passing

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), @SuperSportFC announced the tragic passing of their former team member.

George Chigova was born in Harare and joined the soccer club in 2014. He left the soccer club to play for Polokwane City FC as their goalkeeper. He returned to SuperSport in 2020. In their announcement, they said:

George's cause of death revealed

According to , the former Dynamos soccer player was only 32 years old when he collapsed at his home.

Reports suggest that he was diagnosed with a heart condition in July 2022 and had taken leave.

"George was a great club man, a gentle giant loved by current and former players and everyone at the club. Even though his official time with SuperSport United ended in June 2023, he was a regular visitor to the training ground and stadium to support the team."

Mzansi saddened by George's passing

South Africans were left saddened by the passing of the talented goalie and they relayed their heartfelt messages of condolences.

@sirZinge said:

"What a great loss, RIP GC."

@Magorilla1 said:

"Condolences neighbours, may his soul rest in peace."

@SizweV_Mtungwa added:

"May his soul rest in peace. Strength to the family, friends and the whole team of SuperSport and Zimbabwe."

@alex2.0 shared

"Great loss for his family and football. Condolences to his fans family and country."

@Nkosikh93905781 said:

"It is so sad to hear about the passing of George Chigova. I pray that his soul rests in peace. We will always love him."

