David Rees's sister is still shaken by the news that her brother suffered a heart attack last week

The actor was first taken to a public hospital where he was misdiagnosed and then taken to a private hospital in Johannesburg

His hospital bills mounting, the family has pleaded with Mzansi for donations to help him financially

7De laan actor David Rees is still in hospital after a heart attack. Image: 7de Laan

7De Laan actor David Rees's family is still traumatised and is in deep shock after the star suffered a heart attack.

His sister revealed that the heart attack occurred on Sunday due to an arterial blockage and has pleaded with Mzansi to help with the medical bills.

David Rees's medical bill is half a million after double-bypass surgery

David Rees, who played the character Nick Naude on Egoli for 18 years and Chris Welman on 7de Laan, underwent a double-bypass surgery on Monday at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

According to his sister, Michelle Buttle, Rees's condition is still critical, but he is fighting bravely. He is also in a lot of pain and is anxious about the financial impact his absence is having. Rees also does not have medical aid, and the family has launched a Backabuddy campaign to raise funds for his medical bill. The medical bill stands at a whopping R500,000; so far, only R40,000 has been submitted for the legendary actor.

A public hospital initially misdiagnosed Rees

In a press release sent to Briefly News by his publication manager, Corlia Strauss, Buttle said that David was with his friends when he had the heart attack. An ambulance was immediately called, and they contacted her.

“We were sent from pillar to post, and after a misdiagnosis of an ulcer at a public hospital, I decided that David should be moved to a private hospital with a cardiology unit. The first hospital did not have a cardiologist on call, so he was rushed to Milpark Hospital,” she said.

She also touched on the financial burden his family is facing.

“David is not on medical aid, and I’ve had to cover accident fees, doctors’ bills, scans, and blood tests. The costs are mounting daily, and he will likely be hospitalised for some time. However, he is receiving excellent care.”

Corlia Strauss told Briefly News that there is a Backabuddy account where South Africans can donate for his medical bills.

Fans offer well-wishes to Rees

Netizens appeared on his Facebook page in droves to wish Rees a speedy recovery.

Tracey Reynolds said:

“Wishing you all the best and a speedy recovery. Get back on your feet, David. You’re a fighter!”

Justin Byleveldt commented:

“We’re thinking about you, David. We hold you in our prayers and ask for a full and speedy recovery and your strength and comfort during this trial.”

Reinette Mac Pherson added:

“Get well soon. Thinking of you.”

Clayton Kimber also chipped in:

“Hey, tiger. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Amalia Grobler chipped in:

“David, so thankful you made it. God still has many plans for you. Take it one day at a time.”

