A video which shows the late George Chigova visiting a pastor has sent shockwaves on the internet

The former SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova passed away and the cause of death is a suspected heart attack

A tweep who shared the video claims the pastor told the player to ignore the diagnosis

A video of the late George Chigova visiting a pastor has opened the floor to numerous suspicions and theories on social media.

The late soccer player George Chigova visited a pastor following his diagnosis.

George's visit to a pastor raises eyebrows

Former SuperSport United goalkeeper George Chigova died of a suspected heart attack on 15 November 2023.

In the video shared by @LanceGuma, George talks to the pastor about his contract and why it was not renewed.

Guma claims that in the video, which is a minute and 45 seconds long, the pastor tells George to ignore the doctor's diagnosis of high blood pressure. The pastor also allegedly told him to ignore what the doctors told him.

"A video has emerged of the late Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova (32) visiting a Nigerian prophet in South Africa who appears to tell him to ignore advice that he had a heart problem and insisting 'there is nothing on you, its your thoughts.'"

Video sends shockwaves

Mzansi had mixed feelings about the video, especially seeing how some of it was inaudible. However, many were left scratching their heads at the message conveyed to the goalie.

@lolobee052 asked:

"@GovernmentZA we don't have a permit for pastors why are you allowing fake ones to come and play micky mouse here."

@teewite said:

"Did he say ignore or he said your problem is coming from thinking, and that's where the BP is coming from."

@johntsvedemu said:

"Fake prophets are now a menace in the African continent."

@GeorgeChings shared:

"A player with a known heart condition should never have been allowed to participate in training without approval from the medical team."

@Ta04056046 shared:

"Quite sad and though interesting piece of advice to us all, most people, because of the high cost of medical care, resort to spiritual healing in cases that may need to observe treatment. RIP George but let's learn from this as well as prophets may provide comfort but not cure.",

