A TikTok video showing a little girl's braiding skills in the Eastern Cape amazed social media users

The talented young girl was doing a client's hair at the salon and looked like a seasoned professional

South African netizens are stunned that the tiny hairstylist has honed her skills at such a young age

A young girl working at the salon stunned social media users. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @vuyolukholo/TikTok

A video of a little firecracker braiding hair like a boss popped up on many people's TikTok For You Page (FYP).

Little girl wows TikTok users

It shows the girl sitting on a high chair in the salon and working her magic on a client.

Here's the burning question: how did the kiddo get so good at a tender age? The clip had viewers scratching their heads trying to figure it out.

Hair video circulates on TikTok

In less than 24 hours, the TikTok video posted by @vuyolukholo clocked over 561,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Netizens admire young girl

As the video spreads like wildfire, people on the platform are losing their minds over the girl's talent. Many want to see her thrive as a hairstylist in the future.

Read a few comments below:

@takeoffsa said:

"Mnikeni salon yakhe ugirl."

@Kingkhona stated:

"Take away her SASSA, she is grown this one."

@Nunuhmbili posted:

"Yes wena girl 500 we grant mncane kakhulu."

@Mzomuhle_Chonco mentioned:

"Great job eyi kodwa yafa ingani indaba zenu ezijulile."

@wadoreen1 wrote:

"When employers want you to have 25 years of work experience before the age of 22."

@magubane commented:

"She'll never have to depend on anyone but herself."

@be_vely said:

"I wish for her to open a successful salon studio when she grows up."

@Busie added:

"Sana and she means business. ❤"

