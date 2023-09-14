A Durban woman's inspiring journey of constructing her salon from scratch is winning the admiration of Mzansi

In a TikTok video, she showcases the hard work and determination that went into building her business

Mzansi is impressed by her remarkable achievement and the message of perseverance she shares through her video

A woman from Durban showed in a video how she built her own salon from the ground up. Images: @everything_zinhle

Source: TikTok

A Durban woman is capturing the hearts of Mzansi with her inspiring story of creating a salon from the ground up.

Salon owner's video inspires

Her incredible journey demonstrates the power of determination and hard work. Starting with a dream and a vision, TikTok user @everything_zinhle shared a video on how she worked tirelessly to turn her dream into a reality. She designed and built her salon with unwavering dedication, turning it into a thriving business.

The entrepreneur's story resonates with many, proving that anyone can achieve their goals with passion and persistence. In the post, she showed her viewers how she started and did most of the work herself.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed by salon-building video

Mzansi is impressed and motivated by this Durban woman's remarkable success. Her story serves as a reminder that dreams are attainable and hard work can lead to extraordinary achievements.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@at.larelangmokono applauded:

"This is beautiful, congratulations sisi."

@missHolly_Mangxaba shared:

"You are my September inspiration mammi."

@ sam said:

"Oh youre a fighter. SA ladies in Durban please fill this place.Support your own please. Don't disappoint sis."

@okuhlecreations92 shared:

"Absolutely beautiful, congratulations."

@Meg Pascoe commented:

"This is dedication! Wishing you the best of luck."

@sifisomayisa said:

"Wow looks beautiful."

@rea shared:

"Congratulations momma this is so beautiful I'm inlove."

Johannesburg woman starts from nothing

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a young woman from Thokoza who opened a hair salon after months of working outside her house.

Abongile Makhubela has gone from doing hair in her backyard to owning a building, and netizens are impressed by the entrepreneurial move.

Mzansi congratulated and commended her for starting from humble beginnings and moving into something bigger and better.

