Nomzamo Mbatha has let followers in on one of her most heartbreaking days of the year when she remembers the death of her cousin Carla

The celeb and Carla were extremely close when growing up and they saw each other as siblings, hence why Nomzamo calls her 'sister'

The actress shared a series of childhood photos to commemorate what would have been her sister's 27th birthday and wrote her a sweet message

Nomzamo Mbatha seldom shares personal details about her life. So when she shares family moments or personal emotions on her social media, fans are always invested. The Coming 2 America actress shared that she was remembering her late sister on her birthday.

ZAlebs reports that Nomzamo's cousin Carla passed away in 2014 after committing suicide. The actress has shared that her dear sister suffered from depression. The two shared a very special bond as shown in a series of childhood memories Nomzamo posted.

The celeb wrote Carla a sweet message for her birthday, seven years after her passing. She mentioned that not a year goes by where she doesn't go and visit her sister's gravesite on her birthday. The message read:

"Every year I bring flowers, a heart in pieces and tears of agony. This year I brought balloons and a heart on the mend to peace and halfway to true acceptance."

Mbatha went on to describe her relationship with Carla and what stays constant throughout the message is that the two were thick as thieves. She continued on to say:

"She was brave and true, honest, extremely kind and seriously funny. Courageous in every way, beautiful on all fronts and my very own soft landing. I will love her for all my days on earth and miss her equally as much."

