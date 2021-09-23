Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha Announced as Hosts of Global Citizen Live

Nomzamo Mbatha and Bonang Matheba have been revealed as the hosts of this year's Global Citizen Live in New York

The worldwide concert will take place on Saturday, 25 September and our girls are ready to showcase their talent on the world stage

Both the Mzansi media personalities said they will continue to for the eradication of extreme poverty and other issue affecting poor countries

Nomzamo Mbatha and Bonang Matheba have been announced as the hosts of this year's Global Citizen Live. The show will take place in New York, US on Saturday, 25 September. The worldwide event takes place across six continents.

Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha have been announced as hosts of Global Citizen Live. Image: @nomzamo_m, @bonang_m

In a statement, Chebet Chikumbu, Regional Director, Southern and East Africa, said they are thrilled to have Nomzamo Mbatha and Bonang Matheba as part of the "once-in-a-generation" concert.

The Coming 2 America actress shared that as a Global Citizen advocate, they will continue to fight for the eradication of extreme poverty, vaccine equity and climate change.

TV host and businesswoman Bonang Matheba said Global Citizen has given her so many wonderful opportunities to continue with her philanthropic work through the Bonang Matheba Foundation.

"I’m really excited to be on stage once again on September 25th in New York City."

