South African netizens had a healthy dose of belly laughs after a clip of some men being caught in heavy rains began circulating

The video shows one man trying to help another stuck in a stream of water gushing down the side of a street

People had a hard time believing what they were watching with many admitting they were dying from all the cackling

A good laugh can be very healthy for people, and Mzansi had plenty of those after a clip of some men stumbling over in a heavy downpour started circling online. The poor gents were trying to help one another until all hell broke loose.

Like jacket not included

The video was posted by TikToker lndodaemnyama with a caption that read:

"The heavy rains on the 18th of Feb 2025 had caused some serious almost deathly incidents in Tumahole, Parys 📍"

Watch the video below:

As serious as the caption sounds, a deathly incident didn't happen. The man being taken away by the stream looks like his sliding down an over-flowing waterslide. Some men do come to assist him but one of them starts sliding down the street in the same way.

Rainy weather in SA

The rain has been a problem for people during the middle of February. The weather in the central parts of South Africa mimics what is seen in the video, yet less hilarious. The sun hasn't been seen for days with chaos plaguing the roads. The combination of broken traffic lights and wet roads is a recipe for disaster.

Humorous disaster aside, South Africans had a good laugh from the clip.

Read the side-splitting comments below:

@GuardianAngels😇 said:

"Those who thought they were playing, let's gather here😩😩"

@NeoLiphuko mentioned:

"Not me thinking they are playing, kante nooooo maan, ke serious situation 🤣🤣"

@rudzy🥰😍 commented:

"Who is laughing even though is a serious matter 😂😂"

@TheDrChef (PhD) joked:

"I wouldn't mind it if water was going my direction 🥺🥺🥺🥺 Walking can be tiring."

@monalisalehong posted:

"Lets be honest guys lo we umbrella was having the time of her life🤣"

@KGMasekela881 shared:

"Big respect to people who know when to step in and help instead of just watching, we are our own heroes."

@Khutso said:

"Her survival instincts give me so much anxiety. How are you still holding on to the umbrella when all of this is happening?😭"

@Nonn mentioned:

"Umbrella girl wasn't seeking help. She just wanted to get to her destination quickly."

