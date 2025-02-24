Boni Xaba a content creator known for reviewing salaries, recently analysed the earnings of a part-time firefighter at Transnet, sparking widespread debate

The firefighter, formerly with Durban Metro and boosting many years of service, reportedly earns less than a minimum age's hours rate

The post drew controversy as professionals in the field questioned the accuracy of the figures, with some suggesting the individual was a volunteer rather than a paid employee

A salary reviewing lady shared a salary slip of a part-time firefighter earning less than R3000. Image: LiferesetwithBoni

South African firefighters play an important role in protecting communities from fires, disasters, and other emergencies, often working under challenging conditions. They are employed by municipalities, private companies, and state-owned entities like Transnet, with roles ranging from full-time to volunteering and part-time positions.

Boni Xaba recently turned her attention to the earnings of a part-time firefighter at Transnet with 12 years of experience. In a video shared on her Facebook handle Liferesetwithboni, she revealed the wages of a firefighter working 20 hours a week, leaving social media users stunned and sparking an intense debate about fair wages for firefighters.

Boni reveals the salary of a part-time firefighter

The content creator shared the salary breakdown on her Facebook handle, where she routinely posts content about earnings across various professions. In the video, she carefully examines the payslip, revealing that the firefighter earns R2,993.70 gross and R2,735.37 net pay for working 20 hours per month.

Shocked by the payslip which she acknowledges is not current, she reveals that the person has 12 years of service, previously having worked for the Durban Metro to currently working for Transnet at an R17.27 hourly rate.

The firefighter's salary astonishes Mzansi

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video. Many expressed disbelief at the low salary, arguing that firefighters deserve better compensation for their risky work.

Some professionals in the firefighting industry contested the figures, insisting that part-time firefighters earn more than the amount shown. Others speculated that the individual was a volunteer rather than a salaried worker.

A woman sparked a debate about the firefighting industry after showing a part-timer's payslip. Image: Liferesetwithboni

User @RaseteloSir shared:

"R17 is not justifiable, that is slavery."

User @ShirahCheezer said:

"If they don’t have matric they will be paid that unfortunately. My parents were firefighters. You need matric and become permanent."

User @TpaeInfinity added:

"Minimum wage in South Africa is R28 per hour."

User @LebohangClaudiaMadubanya commented:

"This cannot be true. Firefighters get paid R20 000 and above."

User @MfanaKhuzwayo said:

"Too low, he must find another job."

User @MadimetjaPhadu added:

"R35k is a monthly basic of the in-house transnet firefighter."

