A father in the Northern Cape surprised his teenage daughter with a brand new Nissan Magnite as a reward for her accomplishments

The young girl was visibly shocked when she realised the car was actually for her after pulling off the veil to reveal the car

South Africans were divided, with some criticising the lavish gift while others defended the father's right to spoil his child

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One lucky teenager got a luxury gift for all her accomplishments. Images: Westend61/ Getty Images and jetcityimage/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A video shared by a car dealership at the end of April, on their Facebook page @OranjeNissan, shows a heartwarming moment between a father and his teenage daughter in the Northern Cape. The young girl, still in her school uniform, looks completely surprised as she is led towards a brand new Nissan Magnite.

At first, she doesn't seem to realise the car is meant for her. But when the truth dawns on her, she runs to her father and gives him a big hug. Family members can be seen in the background recording the special moment.

The dealership shared the video with a caption celebrating the occasion:

"We know this is a dream come true for you Miss Schutte... 🥳 🤩 we share in your excitement 🕺🏻 and thank you 😊 for choosing Morgan Northern Cape as your partner in the car business 🤝 May you go through unforgettable experiences and venture on unprecedented roads 🛣️ 🌄 🏕️ with your Nissan Magnite 🚘"

View the Facebook reel below:

When to reward children

The debate around this video raises important questions about how and when parents should reward their children's achievements.

Research shows that when it comes to academic performance, it's better to reward effort rather than outcomes. This helps children feel they have control over earning rewards, which makes the system more effective.

Timing is also important. The reward should be fresh in a child's mind when they're being asked to change their behaviour. The gift should be meaningful to the specific child, but doesn't need to be expensive.

For some parents, a new car might seem over the top for a first vehicle. Others might see it as a fitting reward for years of hard work at school. What's important is that rewards aren't given for everything, but focused on behaviours parents want to encourage.

One young woman got the gift of a lifetime from her loving dad. Images: @OranjeNissan

Source: Facebook

Mixed reactions from South Africans

The video has split opinions among viewers, with many questioning whether giving such an expensive gift to a teenager is appropriate.

Melissa Fourie didn't hold back:

"Parents who buy their children new cars etc, teach them absolutely nothing about life. There are people who suffer a lot, work hard and still can't afford a car, and the type of parents hand out expensive gifts like smarties. No life lesson to learn here, hasn't even worked a day in her life."

Theresa Venter simply stated:

"A bit extreme for her first car."

Karin Grootboom seemed to agree, commenting:

"Work and get your own is what I was told, and you appreciate it always. Still in school with a car like that, who is filling the tank 😂"

However, not everyone was against the father's decision to spoil his daughter.

Anneli Kotze defended the gift:

"When I read the comments, I sunk my head in shame. Because one can clearly see her school jacket, SHE works very hard. And I can see her reaction, she is very humble. Girl child, enjoy your BIG spoiling!! Safe Kilos!!!"

Monique Potgieter took a more direct approach, saying:

"Afrikaans people irritate me so... That father buys his child a vehicle because she worked hard, with the money he earned. He owes you nothing... Goodness, grant everyone a little sunshine."

Other car stories that got people talking

Briefly News recently reported on a Louis Vuitton branded truck spotted on a South African freeway that left people wondering about its authenticity.

recently reported on a Louis Vuitton branded truck spotted on a South African freeway that left people wondering about its authenticity. A driver with a heavily modified car shared his panic over approaching a police roadblock, leaving South Africans in stitches.

In a bizarre parking situation, South Africans were left completely baffled after seeing a seven-seater car mysteriously parked on the roof of a house in KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly News