A dude driving around in a heavily customised car had South Africans amused when he approached a roadblock in a state of panic

The man mentioned all of the things he had done to his whip and almost made it out without being pulled over

South Africans fuelled his sense of paranoia with more suggestions on what could happen and cracked some jokes

A gent was in a state of panic when he approached a roadblock with a stanced car. Images: diimples_photog20

South Africans had the time of their lives when a gent was panicking at a roadblock because of his heavily customised car and a bunch of other issues. The gent posted a caption that read:

"That time your license disc is expired, your car is stanced, seat belt is not fastened, your front windows are tinted and you have outstanding tickets."

Panic at the roadblock

TikTokker diimples_photog20 shared the clip of himself pulling up to the roadblock very slowly. He thought he would make it out but he was pulled over at the last minute. Its Easter weekend and many motorists can expect roadblocks on their travels.

See the video below:

A vibrant car culture

The description the gent gave of his car is quite common in the petrol head community. Some South Africans love customising their cars. Driving through a busy city street leads to the occasional sighting of a dropped suspension. One of the commenters asked the dude what would happen if he got pulled over with outstanding tickets, and he said:

"If the court date on the ticket passes the ticket becomes a warrant of arrest, so if you can't pay on the spot or offer a cold drink... Eish."

The man had a ton of issues with his car outside the modifications. Image: Martin Diebel

South Africans were amused by the man's situation and shared other scenarios.

Read the comments below:

zinzi said:

"If this isn’t me I don’t know. License disc is drenched in water 😭 Zero disc on my car and no seat belt on."

Abuti Fez mentioned:

"I stop my car before they can stop me. Get out of the car, go straight to one of them acting lost and ask for directions. They will kindly direct me then I'm gone."

DmzGamer commented:

"That time you have a passenger that doesn't keep quiet 😂"

ADY shared:

"As I drive through the valley of the shadow of unpaid fines I will fear no hand pointing at me to pull to the side."

Maria posted:

"This was me driving to Durban with disc ya 2020, 2 warrants of arrest, and smooth tyres... They didn't stop me 💀 Then I did it again😭"

𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲💎 said:

"Windows are not supposed to be tinted? 🥺 I didn't know this."

Yolanda mentioned:

"The reason why an ATM gives you the card first is that it knows money changes people, and you'll end up leaving the card there."

