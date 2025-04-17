A South African lady who frequently wears contact lenses shocked Mzansi when an unusual incident occurred on camera

The woman rubbed her eyes and unintentionally caused one of her contact lenses to slide to the back of her eye

South Africans were worried about her and reached out to find out if she was okay and had managed to take the contact lens out

One South African woman caused quite a panic on TikTok after she accidentally slid one of her contact lenses to the back of her eye.

The lady who is used to wearing contact lenses was also stunned by the swift turn of events.

Lady slides contact lens to back of eye

Lisa Dube, a young South African lady who loves all things beauty, shocked Mzansi with her contact lens mishap. The woman appeared on camera rubbing her left eye and accidentally pushed her contact lens.

She slid the foreign substance to the back of her eye and caused major panic online. Dube was also astonished by the sudden turn of events and tried her best to stay calm.

She tried to take the contact lens out by closing her eyes and rolling her eyeball. Dube ended the video and later uploaded a new one after Mzansi reached out to follow up on the worrisome incident.

Dube managed to take the contact lens out, and South Africans were relieved. She explained that the experience was not painful and that she was fine.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by contact lens mishap

South Africans panicked after they witnessed a young lady accidentally sliding her contact lens to the back of her eye:

@Kwanele Xaba🇿🇦 confessed in the comments:

“Knowing myself, I’d die from the fear of not knowing where the contact lens went.”

@😥❤Reelawear®😥❤ realised she was not as brave as Dube:

“I can never wear contact lenses.”

@Wawa shared what they would do in this situation:

“I’d cry, throw up and probably faint.”

@Karabo Mabaso placed herself in the lady’s shoes:

“My eyes felt that.”

@She_is_HER wondered about the woman’s actions:

“Tell me why she scratched her eye like that?”

@Lis Dube replied to the above comment:

“It was uncomfortable.”

@Jacqueline@❤️ needed to know if things got better:

“Did you manage to take it out? I’m very worried, please update us.”

@Pabs❤pointed out what had happened:

“The eye swallowed it.”

@Palesa Ditshego was astonished by the turn of events:

“Not me screaming.”

@G.O_Sgqemeza prayed that things got better:

“Tell us you managed to take it out, we're scared.”

@Lis Dube replied to the above comment:

“It’s out.”

