Three cyclists, who have captured the attention of South Africa as they journeyed to Cape Town on their bikes, are one step closer to their destination

The gents, followed by many supporters including a local DJ, were captured as they entered the province of their destination, with the clip later shared on TikTok

Social media users were excited to hear the news, flooding the comment section to applaud the young men for sticking to their challenge and not backing down when the going got tough

Three Limpopo cyclists on their way to Cape Town celebrated entering the Western Cape. Image: @karabo.marks

Source: TikTok

A group of young men, aged between 21 and 24, excited those who had been following their journey when it was announced that they were getting closer to Cape Town.

The trio’s video was shared by TikTok user @karri_nation, sparking excitement among social media users and filling the comment section with positive comments.

A step closer to Cape Town Step

The clip begins with one of the cyclists taking a break from cycling, walking alongside his bike while someone in a car films him. The person says something that makes him smile before he gets back on his bike and rides. The video then shows the trio, Maxwell Ndou (24), Gauta Mahlakoane (22), and Karabo Mokoo (21) from Limpopo’s Burgersfort, cycling near the yellow line on the road, with a car following them and capturing them in action.

One of the cyclists performs a stunt, lying flat on his bike while riding. The video was captioned with the big reveal that the group had entered the Western Cape, making it the sixth province they had travelled through in less than two weeks.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows love to the three cyclists

The clip gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were thrilled to hear that the cyclists had reached the province of their destination. Many thanked those who had been updating them on the cyclists' whereabouts and asked how else they could support them.

Some were shocked that the group had travelled through so many provinces in just a few days, while others couldn’t wait to welcome them to Cape Town.

Mzansi was excited after hearing that the three cyclists from Limpopo were getting closer to Cape Town. Image: halbergman

Source: Getty Images

User @Faith Boitumelo said:

"Venda boy..😂Onale show off gabona batho🤣🤣 don't come for me guys just joking about his styles rides."

User @Tebo Mofokeng shared:

"The boys made it!"

User @jayden Kaydee added:

"Congrats Jitas and you DJ KARRI for sacrificing ur time to escort them with love and care🥰."💕

User @Ndumza commented:

"🥰Hey! The Mercedes is flying 🤣🤣🤣🤣. We will pray until you get to Cape Town and we are ready to welcome you back in OR Tambo 👊."

User @Sbuda ka Ngomane 🇿🇦 advised:

"They must have a resting day or two before the last 200km stretch so they don't arrive completely depleted in Cape Town."

User @davidt461 said:

"Ah! These boys are lions 🦁 shem. They make sure we don't focus anymore in our lives, we only focus on them. They made us busy 🥰🥰big ups boys and power to Karri and Richman."

