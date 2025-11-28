The Matric Class of 2025 at DSG performed their annual last run, marking the completion of their final exams in a cherished school tradition

The video showcased the emotional farewell, with scholars cheering and capturing the unity and pride of the DSG community

The post quickly gained attention online, inspiring nostalgia and admiration for the school’s values and sisterhood spirit

South Africans celebrated a heartwarming school tradition as DSG Matrics completed their final run, highlighting community, pride, and cherished memories.

Matriculants on the left celebrated their final day at school by performing some traditional activities. Image: The Diocesan School for Girls

On 22 November 2025, The Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Makhanda shared a video on Facebook capturing the Matric Class of 2025 during their final school tradition. The video shows the girls, having completed their final exams, running out of the Lilla Strong Hall in full school uniform, performing the long-standing last run ritual. Fellow scholars lined the sides, cheering and clapping as the Matrics ran toward the school gate. This annual tradition marks a symbolic farewell, celebrating the end of years of hard work, sisterhood, and the unique spirit of DSG.

The Diocesan School for Girls, one of South Africa’s oldest girls’ schools, has built a reputation for excellence and community values over the decades. The last run is more than just a celebration; it’s a demonstration of unity, pride, and emotional milestones that connect generations of learners. It also reinforces the school’s ethos of nurturing resilience, confidence, and lifelong friendships among students, making every moment memorable.

Matrics display a beautiful last run tradition

The video quickly gained significant traction online, spreading across social media platforms and drawing attention from current and former DSG scholars. Many users expressed admiration for the heartwarming display of school pride, and the video sparked widespread engagement in the form of likes, shares, and comments.

Many people felt touched and inspired by the video, appreciating the mix of joy, tears, and community spirit captured in the footage. The celebration showcased the close bonds and genuine camaraderie among learners, sparking conversations about school culture and shared experiences. Viewers noted the combination of emotion and tradition as a powerful reminder of how school memories shape personal growth and identity.

Girls on the right were seen running as a form of school tradition for matriculants. Image: The Diocesan School for Girls

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Nomakaya Busani said:

"My heart beat faster for the love I have for our children."

Anne Preston wrote:

"A bittersweet moment; you’ll always remain past DSG students now.”

Oliver Senne said:

"South Africa has lots of mixed-race schools; stunning."

WalterNatasja Eksteen wrote:

"Well done, girls! I love this tradition!"

Richard Kwach Jr wrote:

"Wonderful tradition!”

Obakeng Qosha wrote:

"All the best in your future endeavours, and may you not taste unemployment."

Check out the Facebook video below:

