Primary school girls doing each other's hair in a classroom have sparked conversations online about how time is used in public, no-fee schools

The girls were seen using salon equipment, in a non-learning context, to comb, wash, dry and braid each other's hair in a setting meant for something completely different

While a lot of reactions online gravitated more towards approval, some commenters questioned why the kids did each other's hair instead of learning

School girls doing each other's hair in class raised eyebrows online. Image: @Mamokete Lechela

Source: Facebook

A video showcasing primary school girls from Soweto engaging in an impromptu hairdressing session has sparked widespread conversations across social media.

Posted on Facebook on 5 January, the footage captures the girls using salon equipment to style each other's hair in a classroom.

The light-hearted scene stands in stark contrast to conventional classroom activities, and it has quickly become a topic of both admiration and concern.

The foundation phase teacher, who works at Klipvalley Primary School in Soweto, took the video to her Facebook account with the caption:

"We are just girls looking out for each other. Crown fixers 👑👸."

Watch the video here.

Mzansi floods the comments section with praise and criticism

Social media was divided over the video. One Facebook user, @Kgomotso Mahlakwane, said:

"This is so heart warming. Teaching the girl child to fix each other's crowns at a young age is priceless."

Another user, @Mabel Mologadi, commented:

"Some adults still need to learn this: fixing a sister's crown."

Another one, @Bless Mankga, wrote:

"This is beautiful."

@Thabang Mathuloe shared:

"This is beautiful. These are the skills that can be given to our girls like in the olden days whe we used to learn sewing in school."

@Nicky Sebothoma stanned the video, writing:

"I thought your camera was blurry but I came to realise that my eyes are teary."

There was a commenter who did not completely see eye-to-eye with the supposed good gesture. @Tiyisani Maluleke added:

"This is cute but what time do they learn? Their counterparts elsewhere are locked in. Don’t attack me. I’m asking out of a place of genuine concern."

Are these braiding bonds or lost lessons?

In many South African communities, hair braiding is a shared ritual that fosters bonds, boosts self-esteem, and preserves cultural heritage, especially in environments where children face socioeconomic hardships.

At the same time, the public must critically address the negatives, seeing these trends as symptomatic of broader failures in time management and resource allocation in no-fee public schools.

When non-academic pursuits dilute learning time, it exacerbates educational disparities, particularly for primary-aged children who require structured instruction to develop essential skills.

A depiction of a typical under-resourced public school. Image: Andrew Aitchison

Source: Getty Images

