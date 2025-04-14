A content creator sparked debate after claiming private schools achieve perfect pass rates by making struggling students drop difficult subjects like maths, physics and accounting

The controversial take suggests these schools prioritise maintaining their spotless reputation over helping students overcome academic challenges in tougher subjects

South Africans had mixed reactions to the claim, with some agreeing based on personal experiences, while others pointed out that public schools do the same

A qualified educator and content creator from Johannesburg has stirred up conversation after sharing their theory on why private schools consistently achieve 100% pass rates in mid-April. In a video that's gaining attention, @lesegothebrand, who works as an educator, marketing professional, makeup artist and content creator, suggested these perfect scores might not tell the whole story.

In the viral clip, the content creator stated:

"Some of these private schools, they always get 100 percent due to the fact that they always make kids to drop the subject that they are struggling in... Like your maths, your physics, your accounting. If it's very hard, they drop it. Why? They don't want you to mess up the pass rate."

This bold statement has prompted many South Africans to reflect on their own educational experiences and the differences between private and public schooling in the country.

Private vs public schools in South Africa

While the content creator's claim focuses on one aspect of private education, the differences between private and public schools in South Africa go much deeper than just pass rates.

Private schools run independently with money from fees and donations, giving them the freedom to create their own curricula and special programmes. Public schools, however, follow curricula set by the government and get their money from taxpayers.

The main differences include:

Private schools can develop their teaching methods and offer more subjects.

Private schools usually have smaller classes, so pupils can get more personal attention.

Many private schools have better access to technology, sports facilities and learning materials.

Private schools often attract teachers with special skills or higher qualifications.

The smaller size of private schools can create closer communities and networking chances.

Mzansi shares mixed opinions

South Africans weighed in with different perspectives on the content creator's claim:

@BusiLanga questioned the criticism:

"But isn't that exactly what's supposed to happen? Why continue with a subject you are struggling with? Worse, you won't even get a bachelor's degree, and you are stuck with subjects with low symbols. Not everyone is supposed to do physics and maths, and as soon as we realise that, the better."

@LeratoMolefe pointed out:

"They're doing it in public schools too, but still no 100% pass rate."

@RochelleGilbert shared a personal experience:

"Or they drop you. Tell you to go elsewhere. I experienced that with my foster son."

@RachelMoshoeu offered another perspective:

"The problem with our school is that they want to do the whole textbook, while these private ones do question papers. Imagine doing previous question papers the whole year. You will excel. Our teachers wouldn't even do one previous paper with learners, and then they act surprised when kids fail."

@MpumeleloRalarala compared teacher approaches:

"Teachers from public schools are negligent and lazy. Students mark their class workbooks, and homework never gets marked. Parents hardly monitor the progress of their children, but are quick to insult teachers. In private schools, parents are very supportive and are always involved."

