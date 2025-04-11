A primary school teacher posted a video of herself dancing with her students on the third day of the new school term

Content creator @musfiqah.abrahams shared that April 2025 will only have 12 school days due to several public holidays and special school breaks

Parents and social media users praised the teacher for making learning fun and building positive relationships with her students

One Cape Town teacher showed how she started the second term of school with a bang. Images: @musfiqah.abrahams

A primary school teacher has found a brilliant way to start the new term by dancing with her students despite the short month ahead. Content creator @musfiqah.abrahams, who regularly posts about fun activities with her students, shared a video showing how she's making the most of the limited school days in April.

In the video posted on 11 April, the teacher is seen standing in the middle of her classroom while her students line up in two rows. When the music starts, they all break into a short, fun dance routine before happily exiting the classroom. It's clear from their faces that every student is enjoying the moment.

The teacher captioned her post mentioning it was the third day of just 12 school days they'll have in April 2025. Schools only reopened on 8 April, and there are several breaks ahead, including the Easter weekend from 18-21 April, plus a special week-long school holiday from 29 April to 2 May.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Why April has so few school days

This year, April is short for schools because of an unusual combination of public holidays and special school breaks. According to the Department of Basic Education, 2025 will have 27 standard school holidays, up from 25 in 2024.

What makes April 2025 special is the addition of three special school holidays on 29-30 April and 2 May. These extra days off were granted because Freedom Day on the 27 April, which falls on a Sunday, making Monday 28 April a public holiday, while Workers' Day is on Thursday 1 May.

This extended break means students will have plenty of time to rest before they need to start preparing for their June exams when they return in May.

One teacher shared how she has fun with all of her students. Images: @musfiqah.abrahams

Parents praise the teacher's approach

The comment section was filled with positive reactions from parents and viewers who appreciated the teacher's creative way of connecting with her students:

@Moenzier Abrahams commented:

"Now that's how you bond with the kids... Well done, Teacher."

@Neille Solomons agreed:

"They will appreciate and respect you more if you make their day. It's always greater doing something fun, always."

@Joey Campher shared a personal experience:

"We had a teacher with a very, very looooong bench in the class. He would jump with us before a lesson. Our concentration levels were sky high, everyone participated, we were excited, and all got A's for his subjects. Well done teacher❤️👍🏼✈️"

@Andre Hendricks expressed gratitude:

"Thank you for investing in our education."

@Kamiela Ingham praised:

"You are amazing, making kids love school, making them feel safe and secure. Keep up the good work."

