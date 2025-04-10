An American woman who went to Africa to volunteer ended up adopting three beautiful girls during her stay in Tanzania

The content creator shared her journey from her initial departure to how she's now raising the three young girls who appear to be under 10 years old

Thousands of social media users praised her kindness and commitment, with many touched by how happy the children look in their new home

One woman shared a clip of how she left the USA to volunteer for a short time in Africa. However, she ended up adopting three little girls and had to extend her stay. Images: @elayjiahwooley

A US woman who travelled to Africa as a volunteer teacher became a mother to three Tanzanian girls.

Content creator @elayjiahwooley shared a heartwarming video mid-April documenting her journey from America to Tanzania and the unexpected turn it took. The young woman originally planned a four-month volunteering stint teaching English, mathematics, and science to children in rural areas with limited access to education.

In one of her earliest TikTok videos before leaving America, she explained:

"I'll be volunteering for four months. We're starting with Tanzania, then we're going to Ghana, might go to Uganda and Gabon in the middle, and then we're hitting South Africa. From childcare to teaching English and mathematics, tutoring, and also helping them to bring more volunteers and supplies."

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Unexpected motherhood journey

The video shows @elayjiahwooley in the airport leaving America and then touching down in Tanzania. She captioned it:

"Leaving to Africa unaware I'm going to adopt three beautiful girls while volunteering."

She added:

"I think I make these videos more for my daughters to watch than everyone else LOL, even though I enjoy sharing our stories with you all, they really like watching these videos. We are over two weeks in."

The heartwarming footage shows the three girls, all appearing to be under 10 years old, in their new home. It captures moments of them doing activities together, attending school, enjoying car rides, and bonding with their new mum. All scenes show how they've formed a happy family unit.

One US woman shared a clip showing how she got more than she expected to when she came to volunteer in Africa as a teacher. Images: @elayjiahwooley

Social media users praise adoption

Thousands of social media users flooded the comment section with praise and support for the woman's decision to adopt the three Tanzanian girls.

@Dee'sDigitalDiary🪽 gushed:

"These babies ain't stopped smiling since they've been with you 🥹"

@LadyPAcrylicKingdom noted:

"Is this my first time seeing someone black adopt BLACK kids in Africa 😭"

@Kaydivine1111 shared her experience:

"Omg, I was in Tanzania a few years ago. I went to a couple of adoption centres, and they were so strict with the process of adopting... I wanted to bring them all back 😩❤️❤️"

@E'Layjiah replied:

"IT STILL IS! I have to live here for a full year 😭😭😭 before I go to court for rights!"

@Kiki'sKraftyKorner commented:

"Imagine raising 👸🏽 queens from the motherland 🙌🏾🫶🏾💐"

@Sing2me1511 💃🏽🇵🇷💙 praised her commitment:

"The sacrifice and commitment of taking on not 1 but 3 babies! May God provide you with everything you need to raise these beautiful blessings 🥰"

