South African musician and DJ Lamiez Holworthy wore a very tight two-piece outfit at her recent gig

Lamiez Holworthy did some provocative dance moves to go with her performance, and this threw some people off

However, legions of her fans came in full force to defend her, saying she is young and it comes with being a DJ

Lamiez Holworthy’s dance video sparked a buzz online. Image: Lamiezholworthy

DJ Lamiez Holworthy's recent video, in which she danced provocatively, has garnered some praise online.

The DJ and music producer has always shown off her ability to dance and her carefree nature, stole hearts. Now, a new dance video has ignited online buzz, but people are judging her hard.

During her performance, Lamiez got down on the dancefloor, wearing long heels and a bodysuit.

Fans defend Lamiez Holworthy

The majority of social media users defended Lamiez Holworthy, with arguments ranging from the fact that she is still young, to some people saying she has freewill when it comes to her body.

Other people defended the DJ, saying her rapper husband knew who she was from the beginning.

@walter4life

"She has always been like this. I don't see anything wrong. She's also in the entertainment industry nogal."

@Zamie8909 stated:

"Lol, she has to pay her bills, and it's nice when her hubby knows that he found her doing this. He will continue to love her the way he found her being herself, most marriages don't work because most ppl lose themselves and adopt a new persona that will bore the other one and see."

@phile_h asked:

"I'm sure there's a market for it, so I'm ok with it. Can't hate on people making a living now, can I?"

@pietmashika replied:

"I don't have a problem as long as it's not my mom."

@couldthatbegio defended Lamiez:

"She’s fully dressed mos, what’s your guys' problem?"

@im_wellingtonJr said:

"So long it’s not my woman, I’m chilled. We mind our business and let others be."

@karaboo_peggy asked:

"Haowa Mara, she’s in the entertainment industry, I’m 30 of never wear that because I’m aware of my stomach, she doesn’t have those problems, so why must we police what she wears? And how does she entertain her fans?"

Watch the video posted by @DonaldMakhasane below:

"How do you feel about old women dressed and dancing like this in public?"

Lamiez dances with father

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lamiez Holworthy posted a wholesome video dancing with her father, the legendary Sello Chicco Twala.

The DJ recently hosted a celebration with friends and family, and like her followers, she could not hold back her emotional reaction to the heartfelt moment with her dad.

Social media reactions were mixed with joy and confusion as many followers were stunned to learn that the pair were father and daughter.

