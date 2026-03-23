The never-ending drama between Dumisani Dlamini and his daughter, Doja Cat, has gone viral on social media

He might have attended the show, but there was a lot of drama involving Doja's team and his, resulting in him going on a rant

The news has even reached American shores, and the American people did not hesitate to add their heated opinions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Americans weighed in on Doja Cat’s drama with her father, Dumisani Dlamini. Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Dumisani Dlamini/Instagram

Source: UGC

Doja Cat's first South African show at SunBet Arena in Pretoria brought the spotlight on her rocky relationship with her father, Dumisani Dlamini.

At first, the Need To Know hitmaker revealed that he made an excuse not to be a part of the historic show with Global Citizen. However, he ended up attending, but it brought more drama than good.

Dumisani Dlamini speaks his truth

A very angry and disappointed Dumisani Dlamini took to Instagram to air out his frustrations after his daughter's management kicked him out of the venue where she was performing. He vented about how Doja Cat's white Jewish mother brainwashed her into resenting him due to his being absent from her life.

However, the absenteeism, according to him, wasn't his doing and was not his intention. Starting out his message, Dlamini said he has been very sad, and people have not realised that.

“I want to tell you the facts. I’ve worked hard to make my name, my reputation. I’ve worked hard, I’ve fought for this country… with Sarafina. I have been sad, but no one knows what happened…” he said

“You can’t be in a foreign country and find a woman, a white woman with three kids. And then you make two kids with her. And then she becomes so lucky that she gives birth to a superstar. She gives information to the superstar that her father is not a good man. I’m talking about a white, Jewish woman.”

Dlamini said he took care of his kids and the three kids she had from her previous relationships, adding that they hated him.

“That white woman brainwashed my baby, that I had left her. I never left my kid. She played the cards because of the influence by her mother. She came to South Africa. She’s got the power to see me, and she faked it,” he alleged.

Americans roasted Doja Cat’s father, Dumisani Dlamini. Image: Dojacat, Dumisanidlamini

Source: Instagram

Americans have their say

The news landed on international blogs. The American people added their opinion on the matter. Below is what they had to say under The Shaderoom's post.

Poohbearh responded:

"I believe him, but I also believe guys don’t try hard enough to get their kids; they just let the women take them. Fight harder for your kid and your rights!"

Dreagothjusic said:

"Men of colour, stop making babies and abandoning them. In every corner of the world. Everybody be accountable….the lady is 30 plus, and the trauma continues. Stop bringing kids into your confusion."

Ravens_at_midnight said:

"Men really act like their children, especially daughters, can’t develop their own opinions against their parents and hold them accountable."

Doja Cat sends adult content to dad

In a previous report from Briefly News, Doja Cat posted a video speaking of her absent father, and how he turned down an invite to her show.

In the clip, she shared how she reacted when he told her that he could not attend her performance, and it had many jaws on the floor.

Source: Briefly News