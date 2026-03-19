South African DJ Black Coffee has defended his children from online trolls in a short X (Twitter) post

The musician's family has been a hot topic since photos of his 50th birthday party went viral

A blogger reshared photos of Coffee with his five children, and many fans were shocked as they only knew three

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Black Coffee has defended his children from online trolls. Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

After days of being subjected to online hate, Black Coffee has finally spoken out. Not in his defense, but to protect his children.

Black Coffee protects his children

The muso took to X to make a plea to social media users, about posting his children. Content from his star-studded 50th birthday party went viral online, with people being introduced to two of his five kids.

Many people know the Grammy-winners three children, Esona which he had when he was young and his two boys with ex-wife Enhle Mbali.

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Musa Khawula reshared a photo of Coffee with his four sons and one girl. Mzansi was shocked to finally get a glimpse of Coffee's other two kids. Admiration quickly turned into negativity, but the muso has had enough of it.

In a short but precise X post on Thursday, 19 March, Coffee said:

"Troll me, demonize me all you want until maybe you feel better about yourself but please please leave my kids out of it."

The last time the star defended his kids was when details from his divorce from Enhle made headlines. He asked people not to post his children, "I understand that you people believe everything you read, and that’s fine. As a father, I have one request. Please stop posting my children on your socials."

Black Coffee asked people not to troll his kids. Image: Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

SA responds to Black Coffee's post

Although some posts like this invite more negativity, some social media users offered kind words to Black Coffee. Below are some of the reactions:

@GuguPresh2 replied:

"I'd say just ignore all the negativity but I know you human so it might be hard, but you can try. No one knows your story like you do, people on social media will always have something to say no matter what. Always remember, every bad thing said about you or your kids ain't your reality."

@guaptatana reacted:

"They’d do anything for likes and Elon’s coins. I’ve been looking at comments here vs on other platforms like IG."

@DMN4ever stated:

"Ehjo don't worry most people here on X they don't exist in real life including yourself, so don't take them too serious."

@mmxo35 was angry:

"Thank you for this post. It's really sad to see such posts and your kids are grown and probably have X and IG. Some idiots think what they post is only directed at you forgetting your kids might see stuff written about the dad they love."

Howeevr, some people blame him for even setting his kids up for online hate by posting them in the first place. One user, @azania1023 said:

"It was you who brought your private life to the public. As a public figure, your life is surrounded by scandals people will talk if you give them a reason to. It is big news if your baby mama and kids lives with your mother while publicly you are with another girlfriend."

Victoria debunks gold digger claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee's long-term girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, delivered a moving speech at his 50th birthday bash.

Gonzalez debunked the ongoing gold-digger claims by revealing she did not know who he was when he approached her.

Source: Briefly News