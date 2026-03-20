Ahead of her performance at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, Doja Cat shared a video speaking of her absent father

The Grammy-award winner is the daughter of Sarafina! actor Dumisani Dlamini, and their relationship is still strained

In the clip, she shared how she reacted when he told her that he could not attend her performance, and it had many jaws on the floor

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Doja Cat said she was left disappointed when her father came up with an excuse to miss her Pretoria show. Image: Dojacat, Dumisanidlamini

Source: Instagram

US singer Doja Cat shared a video where she spoke about a conversation she had with her estranged father, Dumisani Dlamini.

The Paint The Town Red singer is performing in South Africa, at Pretoria's SunBet Arena, and she was hoping her dad would be present. However, she was met with disappointment, so she did something intentional and alarming.

How Doja Cat reacted to dad turning her down

In the viral video, Doja Cat said her father, Dumisani, could not make it to Pretoria in time for her show, and he apologised. Dlamini came with countless excuses, which prompted a rather weird response from Doja Cat.

She claimed to have sent a link which directed him to adult content twice because he did not open the link the first time.

“I was messaging my father cause he’s here in Africa and he said that he couldn’t make it to my show because I don’t message him enough and I didn’t call him on WhatsApp so I sent him gay p*rn and I said if you go to this link you can get a ticket. It’s super duper easy.”

The clip has been widely shared on X by @PopBase. Watch it below:

Doja Cat says she had a tough childhood

Speaking in a podcast interview with Angie Martinez, Doja Cat opened up about her tough childhood and how her mother had to step in on the difficult role of taking care of five kids alone.

"I had a fun childhood, I had a very tough childhood. I think growing up with like a single mother is a hard thing to do, and she had five kids. I could never. She's incredible, like the strongest mother, but it taught me a lot of things, and I think it also made me in some form stronger. My mom is so supportive and proud of me, and she tells me that every other day," she said during her interview.

Doja Cat slammed her estranged father, Dumisani Dlamini, for missing her Pretoria Show. Image: Dumisanidlamini, Dojacat

Source: Instagram

Fans side with Doja Cat

Many people on X have sided with Doja Cat. Below are some of the reactions:

@oneflowhoeee_ said:

"You would think now that she’s a celebrity, bro would be in her life more, but it’s the exact opposite, and I wonder why."

@12welvez asked:

"Y’all are really mad at Doja Cat for matching energy? A whole grown man can’t show up for his own daughter, but somehow it’s her job to chase him? If he wanted a relationship, he would’ve acted like a father, not a guest. She doesn’t owe him softness after years of absence."

Doja Cat talks about dad to Whoopi Goldberg

In a previous report from Briefly News, Doja Cat revealed to Whoopi Goldberg that she had never met her father.

Whoopi and Dumisani worked together in Mzansi's historical movie, Sarafina, and she was shocked to find out about their relationship.

Source: Briefly News